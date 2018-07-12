WPIAL approves transfer eligibility request for all-conference TE/LB Bellinotti to Shady Side Academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alex Bellinotti was a two-time, two-way all-conference pick at Burrell. But if he repeats the feat again, it’ll come at a different school.

The WPIAL on Thursday approved Bellinotti’s transfer eligibility request to Shady Side Academy.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pound middle linebacker and tight end, Bellinotti earned first-team all-conference honors at both positions in both 2016 and ‘17.

As a junior, Bellinotti led Burrell in tackles with 95 and added a sack. On offense, he caught 15 passes for 283 yards (18.9 average) and three touchdowns.

Bellinotti, the son of former Burrell coach Dave Bellinotti, holds scholarship offers to Cornell and West Virginia State.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.