Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

WPIAL approves transfer eligibility request for all-conference TE/LB Bellinotti to Shady Side Academy

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 9:59 p.m.
Burrell's Alex Bellinotti (#24) brings in a pass during their game against Valley on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Valley Memorial Stadium. The Vikings won 18-13.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Alex Bellinotti (#24) brings in a pass during their game against Valley on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Valley Memorial Stadium. The Vikings won 18-13.
Burrell's Alex Bellinotti (#24) breaks up a pass intended for Valley's Alex Ward (#21) during their game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Valley Memorial Stadium. The Vikings won 18-13.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Alex Bellinotti (#24) breaks up a pass intended for Valley's Alex Ward (#21) during their game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Valley Memorial Stadium. The Vikings won 18-13.

Updated 4 hours ago

Alex Bellinotti was a two-time, two-way all-conference pick at Burrell. But if he repeats the feat again, it’ll come at a different school.

The WPIAL on Thursday approved Bellinotti’s transfer eligibility request to Shady Side Academy.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pound middle linebacker and tight end, Bellinotti earned first-team all-conference honors at both positions in both 2016 and ‘17.

As a junior, Bellinotti led Burrell in tackles with 95 and added a sack. On offense, he caught 15 passes for 283 yards (18.9 average) and three touchdowns.

Bellinotti, the son of former Burrell coach Dave Bellinotti, holds scholarship offers to Cornell and West Virginia State.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me