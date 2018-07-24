Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Tim Benz: Big Ben embarks on last best-chance season

Tim Benz | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 10:44 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass to Antonio Brown during the fourth quarter against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass to Antonio Brown during the fourth quarter against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 6 hours ago

As the Steelers report to training camp Wednesday at Saint Vincent, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is embarking on his “last best-chance” to win a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh.

I’ll admit it in advance: That’s sort of a floating proclamation sports types like me make quite a bit. It’s a concise way of saying, “I’m not quite sure when this athlete’s career is going to end, and the window is closing on him soon.”

In Roethlisberger’s case, though, if he is going to win another Super Bowl in Pittsburgh, it better be this year. I’m not suggesting this is Roethlisberger’s best team in recent years. It isn’t. The locker room yields one distraction after another. Ryan Shazier is unavailable. The front seven is in a state of flux from both a scheme and talent standpoint. Martavis Bryant’s potential was deemed unfulfilled, so he has been cast off. There’s no depth behind Le’Veon Bell. And Randy Fichtner is taking over the play calling as a first-time offensive coordinator.

Most of all, Big Ben is entering his 15th season. Offensive running mates Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown, Ramon Foster and Marcus Gilbert have a minimum of eight years of wear and tear on their bodies.

At least all those valuable components are still in place for now. They won’t be next year.

Bell will be gone. Foster could be, too. The contracts of Pouncey and Gilbert might be issues after this season, and they expire after 2019.

Then there’s that defense. It’s a unit that’s young now but might still need to be rebuilt if the group doesn’t get better. Bud Dupree, Sean Davis and Artie Burns could be deemed busts — or at least replaceable components — if things don’t come together this fall.

Oh, and Joe Haden isn’t going to play forever.

Roethlisberger is 36 years old. His contract also ends after 2019 . Plus, there’s the Mason Rudolph factor, which might complicate the prospect of extending — or potentially restructuring — Big Ben’s current deal. The Steelers drafted Rudolph with at least a notion he could replace Roethlisberger someday. After two more years of trying, with their current starter about to turn 39 by then, the team has the option of turning the reins over to Rudolph if he shows any signs of being starter-worthy in the NFL.

So those are the reasons why it might not get any better in the future while Big Ben is in Pittsburgh.

A more pressing question is: Come February, how good are the chances Roethlisberger can land a seventh for the franchise?

On the surface, not bad. Roethlisberger’s line is intact. Bell is still in town. Brown still appears to be in top form. For the first time in a while, it appears there are a few cracks in the wall New England has built around the top spot in the AFC. Robert Kraft, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick can’t get on the same page publicly . The Patriots defense is drawing as many questions as we are asking of the Steelers, and Julian Edelman is facing suspension.

That’s not to mention the Steelers might well be playing in a division with no other playoff teams for a third straight year. Baltimore could make a transition to a rookie quarterback. There’s no indication the Bengals will improve on their perpetual mediocrity, and the Browns are launching their latest, greatest rebuilding project.

Therefore, despite all the faults existing in Pittsburgh, opponents elsewhere are dealing with just as many, if not more.

The Steelers, by the force of sheer will of offensive talent, will be in the playoff picture again. Then it’s just a matter of getting through the bracket and onto to the Super Bowl once more.

“Just.”

That, of course, has been the stumbling block since 2010.

Roethlisberger likely will not be around long enough the reap the benefits of a full rebuild from this current crop of teammates. Similarly, Rudolph might never be complemented by the wealth of talent of players such Brown and Bell in their prime years as Roethlisberger has.

Sure, there will be at least one more year for Roethlisberger in black and gold after this one. Yet with Bell leaving and so many of those other questions abounding, he’s best left to avoid answering them in 2019 or to feel 100 percent assured of a new contract in 2020.

The NFL stars aren’t perfectly aligned over Heinz Field for a Super Bowl journey right now. But the skies are at least close to as clear as they were for Roethlisberger in 2005 or ’08. Barring a Brady-esque extension of his career into his 40s, this appears to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final legitimate chance to complete that journey for third time.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me