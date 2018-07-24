Tim Benz: Big Ben embarks on last best-chance season

As the Steelers report to training camp Wednesday at Saint Vincent, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is embarking on his “last best-chance” to win a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh.

I’ll admit it in advance: That’s sort of a floating proclamation sports types like me make quite a bit. It’s a concise way of saying, “I’m not quite sure when this athlete’s career is going to end, and the window is closing on him soon.”

In Roethlisberger’s case, though, if he is going to win another Super Bowl in Pittsburgh, it better be this year. I’m not suggesting this is Roethlisberger’s best team in recent years. It isn’t. The locker room yields one distraction after another. Ryan Shazier is unavailable. The front seven is in a state of flux from both a scheme and talent standpoint. Martavis Bryant’s potential was deemed unfulfilled, so he has been cast off. There’s no depth behind Le’Veon Bell. And Randy Fichtner is taking over the play calling as a first-time offensive coordinator.

Most of all, Big Ben is entering his 15th season. Offensive running mates Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown, Ramon Foster and Marcus Gilbert have a minimum of eight years of wear and tear on their bodies.

At least all those valuable components are still in place for now. They won’t be next year.

Bell will be gone. Foster could be, too. The contracts of Pouncey and Gilbert might be issues after this season, and they expire after 2019.

Then there’s that defense. It’s a unit that’s young now but might still need to be rebuilt if the group doesn’t get better. Bud Dupree, Sean Davis and Artie Burns could be deemed busts — or at least replaceable components — if things don’t come together this fall.

Oh, and Joe Haden isn’t going to play forever.

Roethlisberger is 36 years old. His contract also ends after 2019 . Plus, there’s the Mason Rudolph factor, which might complicate the prospect of extending — or potentially restructuring — Big Ben’s current deal. The Steelers drafted Rudolph with at least a notion he could replace Roethlisberger someday. After two more years of trying, with their current starter about to turn 39 by then, the team has the option of turning the reins over to Rudolph if he shows any signs of being starter-worthy in the NFL.

So those are the reasons why it might not get any better in the future while Big Ben is in Pittsburgh.

A more pressing question is: Come February, how good are the chances Roethlisberger can land a seventh for the franchise?

On the surface, not bad. Roethlisberger’s line is intact. Bell is still in town. Brown still appears to be in top form. For the first time in a while, it appears there are a few cracks in the wall New England has built around the top spot in the AFC. Robert Kraft, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick can’t get on the same page publicly . The Patriots defense is drawing as many questions as we are asking of the Steelers, and Julian Edelman is facing suspension.

That’s not to mention the Steelers might well be playing in a division with no other playoff teams for a third straight year. Baltimore could make a transition to a rookie quarterback. There’s no indication the Bengals will improve on their perpetual mediocrity, and the Browns are launching their latest, greatest rebuilding project.

Therefore, despite all the faults existing in Pittsburgh, opponents elsewhere are dealing with just as many, if not more.

The Steelers, by the force of sheer will of offensive talent, will be in the playoff picture again. Then it’s just a matter of getting through the bracket and onto to the Super Bowl once more.

“Just.”

That, of course, has been the stumbling block since 2010.

Roethlisberger likely will not be around long enough the reap the benefits of a full rebuild from this current crop of teammates. Similarly, Rudolph might never be complemented by the wealth of talent of players such Brown and Bell in their prime years as Roethlisberger has.

Sure, there will be at least one more year for Roethlisberger in black and gold after this one. Yet with Bell leaving and so many of those other questions abounding, he’s best left to avoid answering them in 2019 or to feel 100 percent assured of a new contract in 2020.

The NFL stars aren’t perfectly aligned over Heinz Field for a Super Bowl journey right now. But the skies are at least close to as clear as they were for Roethlisberger in 2005 or ’08. Barring a Brady-esque extension of his career into his 40s, this appears to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final legitimate chance to complete that journey for third time.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.