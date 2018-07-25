Pirates' 11-game winning streak ends in shutout loss to Indians

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer, Adam Cimber and Brad Hand combined to emphatically end to the Pirates’ 11-game winning streak.

Bauer struck out 10 over seven innings, and the newly acquired relievers completed a three-hitter as the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates, 4-0, on Wednesday.

The Pirates were seeking their first 12-game winning streak since 1965 but only advanced one runner to third base. They had scored six or more runs in seven straight games before losing for the first time since July 10 against Washington.

“Trevor Bauer was as good as advertised,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The spin pitches, sometimes they looked like a whiffle-ball coming in there, and he has enough run to the arm-side fastball at times that it keeps you honest.”

Bauer (9-6) allowed two hits and two walks in his ninth double-digit strikeout game this year.

“When you face a team that’s hot like that, I enjoy meeting the challenge head-on,” said Bauer, who improved to 3-0 with an MLB-low 0.33 ERA in four interleague starts this season.

“I challenged them, forced them to hit my stuff,” he said. “I wanted to see who was tougher.”

The Pirates, who outscored Cleveland, 16-4, in winning the first two games of the series, were blanked for the ninth time. Jordy Mercer, Jacob Stallings and Adam Frazier had hits.

Edwin Encarnacion had a two-run single in the third off Jameson Taillon (7-8), and Yonder Alonso had a two-run homer in the eighth against Felipe Vazquez.

Cimber, acquired from San Diego along with Hand on July 19, got the first two outs in the eighth. Hand retired the next four batters, striking out three, for his first save with Cleveland. He had 24 saves with the Padres.

“Those guys are taking my innings away from me, jerks,” Bauer said, chuckling. “They’re good, and that’s what we got them to do, you know? Come in and shut the game down.”

Jose Ramirez scored twice and stole two bases for the Indians, who lead the AL Central by eight games over Minnesota. Francisco Lindor went had two hits.

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a Bauer pitch. Left fielder Corey Dickerson did not play because of a strained left hamstring that occurred Tuesday.

Note: RHP Chad Kuhl (right forearm strain) began performing gripping exercises Tuesday and did not experience any problems. The 25-year-old starter was placed on the disabled list June 29.