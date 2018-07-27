Football footnotes: Pacman Jones could be back in AFC North

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's Friday football footnotes, is Pacman really going to Cleveland? Jimmy G gets life advice from Johnny Football. And the latest on "MartLimas" in Oakland.

Another mistake by the lake

Just when the Browns were getting credit for getting themselves back on track, they do this?

Cleveland apparently is working out former Bengals goon Adam "Pacman" Jones on Friday.

Keep in mind that Jones has a rap sheet so dense, it makes the Browns' team history pale in comparison.

But it appears Cleveland may want him in the secondary.

Jones' recent airport incident proves that even when he is not trying to find trouble, trouble finds him.

I see you, Joey (don't call me "Jerry") Porter.

Well, we know this: The AFC North is a more interesting place with Pacman in it.

Now that's a quote

How about this quote to Sports Illustrated from Philadelphia center Jason Kelce last week as he recapped the NFC playoffs and the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

"The last defense we had seen was Minnesota's, and we were like, 'These dudes have got some players.' Then we see (the Patriots) and we're like, 'These dudes have got some ... coaches."

It sounds like the ultimate in complimenting through indictment. A major tip of the cap to the Pats' coaching staff was a flat out diss of the defensive front.

It is an ironic quote, isn't it?

A game where Bill Belichick's coaching came most into question when it comes to the Malcolm Butler decision — and his inability to come up with an answer to stop the Eagles offense at any point — also was an opportunity for him to be praised for, according to Kelce anyway, keeping it that close in the first place.

Francis Scott (off) Key

The NFL anthem policy has to be solved, and solved soon.

Not only for the good of the game, but for the good of the country.

Every time the vitriol gets stirred up surrounding the anthem debate, the league takes another hit from its fans. Not just the Trump supporters who are angered over political reasons. But also more moderate fans who just want to see the controversy go away.

Plus — on an individual brand level — the players are eventually going to get pinched, too.

Then there's the country part. Often, when President Trump finds himself backed into a corner, he redirects the news narrative by sending a tweet about the anthem flap and takes the spotlight off of his misdealings with Russia, or Stormy Daniels or whatever other tight squeeze he's gotten himself into.

The NFL and the NFLPA need to reach an agreement on what to do ... for other reasons besides their own self interests.

So, we're good?

It's been six weeks since we heard Martavis Bryant may be suspended again . This time in Oakland.

But no such story has manifested. In fact, NFL.com now says the former Steelers receiver is en route to training camp as we speak.

As I've always said with "MartLimas," wake me up when he is actually on the field and playing.

Thanks for the help

When you are stuck in a tabloid headline news cycle, of all the people you want on your side to publicly stick up for you it is ... Johnny Manziel?

Well, in the case of Jimmy Garoppolo, that's true. Jimmy G is getting some public support from Johnny Football when it come to his night out on the town with adult film actress Kiara Mia.

Many in the NFL community think the San Francisco quarterback is risking his clean-cut image by dating someone in the porn industry. But Manziel says he shouldn't pay attention to the public scrutiny.

And really, when you're looking for life advice, who better to turn to than Johnny Manziel?