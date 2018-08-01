Players react to Pirates' big day of trade deadline moves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a wild day covering the Pirates. Not only did they beat the Cubs, 5-4, but the team acquired Texas closer Keone Kela and Tampa starter Chris Archer.

Tuesday night's winning pitcher, Jameson Taillon, played the role of social media welcome wagon.

That was an exciting day in Pittsburgh! Welcome aboard @ChrisArcher22 and Kela, can't wait to get to work with y'all! Gonna miss my brothers @TGlasnow and @austin_meadows , take care of them @RaysBaseball ! — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) August 1, 2018

For his part, Archer appears to be on board.

No response yet from Wiz Khalifa. Perhaps Archer should've tagged him in the tweet.

On his way out the door with the Rays, Archer seemed to say all the right things about his now former organization.

Austin Meadows, who is heading down to Tampa with Tyler Glasnow in the exchange, did the same thing.

I want to thank the @Pirates for drafting me and giving me the opportunity to start my professional career. Thank you to the fan base and my teammates for all the support over the past 5 years. With that said, I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career with @RaysBaseball ! — Austin Meadows (@austin_meadows) August 1, 2018

You have to wonder what that kid is thinking. A month or so ago he was the toast of the town. He was everyone's favorite future Pirate star. Now he's been dumped down to Tampa?! How did that happen?

As for Trevor Williams, he apparently wants to make it clear that there is plenty of real estate to be had for Archer to grab once he gets into the locker room.

Meanwhile, like Archer, Kela was a bit melancholy about leaving his current team. He references the trade as "a little earthquake." Yet, he claims to have gotten good vibes from friends about coming to Pittsburgh.

The rest of the bullpen is reacting to Kela's arrival. With Kela, Kyle Crick and Felipe Vazquez, it'll be interesting to see how those arms will be deployed by Clint Hurdle.

Vazquez and Crick seem intrigued by Kela's talent. But you can sense some uncertainty there about who will be pitching in which inning.

Crick pitched the eighth Tuesday night and yielded only a walk. Vazquez allowed a run but wiggled away with save No. 24 on the season.