Week Zero scores, summaries
Here are scores and summaries from Aug. 25, 2018:
LOCAL
High school football
Friday’s results
Western Pa. vs. Everyone Showcase at Wolvarena
Peters Township 43, West Toronto Prep (Canada) 7
Central Catholic 24, Erie Cathedral Prep 21
WPIAL
Nonconference
Armstrong 26, Indiana 20
Avella 14, Mapletown 12
Avonworth 49, Neshannock 21
Baldwin 34, Fox Chapel 7
Beaver 26, Brashear 8
Beaver Falls 41, Ellwood City 0
Bentworth 34, Brownsville 14
Beth-Center 50, California 28
Blackhawk 21, Central Valley 7
Brentwood 28, Carrick 0
Cameron (W. Va.) 22, West Greene 14
Charleroi at Monessen, cancelled
Chartiers Valley 48, Ringgold 0
Connellsville 64, Uniontown 19
Derry 45, Latrobe 15
Fort Cherry 20, Chartiers-Houston 13
Freedom 39, Hopewell 6
Gateway 31, Mt. Lebanon 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Tuscarawas Central Catholic (Ohio) 7
Hampton 28, Knoch 8
Hempfield 27, Greensburg Salem 24
IMG Academy (Fla.) 42, Pine-Richland 0
Jeannette 32, East Allegheny 12
Keystone Oaks 56, Seton LaSalle 19
Kiski Area 24, Allderdice 9
Leechburg 28, Apollo-Ridge 13
Mars 7, West Mifflin 6
McGuffey 28, Ambridge 0
Mohawk 28, Laurel 12
Moon 32, Montour 6
North Allegheny 45, COF Academy (Ohio) 20
North Catholic 49, Albert Gallatin 12
North Hills 42, Butler 7
Norwin 44, Penn-Trafford 36
Penn Hills 21, Steubenville (Ohio) 14
Plum 32, Highlands 14
Seneca Valley 30, Erie McDowell 6
Serra Catholic 44, Yough 25
Shaler 34, New Castle 21
South Allegheny 41, Frazier 14
Southmoreland 18, Mt. Pleasant 14
Upper St. Clair 34, South Fayette 33
Valley 26, Burrell 21
Washington 59, Laurel Highlands 25
Waynesburg 47, Jefferson-Morgan 8
City League
Nonconference
Farrell 40, University Prep 16
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 56, Homer-Center 0
Northern Cambria 43, United 14
Penns Manor 52, Blairsville 14
Saltsburg 22, Marion Center 12
West Shamokin 37, Purchase Line 6
Friday’s summaries
Football
WPIAL
Nonconference
Avella 14, Mapletown 12
Mapletown 6 0 0 6 —12
Avella 7 0 0 7 —14
M: Ethan Carter 6 run (pass failed)
A: Owen English 66 run (Chase McAlpine kick)
M: Zachary Greene 25 run (pass failed)
A: Ty Jaworowski 44 pass from English (McAlpine kick)
Avonworth 49, Neshannock 21
Avonworth 7 21 14 7 —49
Neshannock 14 7 0 0 —21
N: Noah Karpiak 3 run (kick failed)
A: Turner Grau 44 pass from Derek Johncour (Jason Novosel kick)
N: Karpiak 18 run (Michael Mozzocio pass from Jake McCormick)
A: Jax Miller 30 run (Novosel kick)
N: McCormick 1 run (Tristan Tuck kick)
A: Jax Miller 4 run (Novosel kick)
A: Nick Weiser 5 pass from Johncour (Novosel kick)
A: Jax Miller 5 run (Novosel kick)
A: Grau 7 pass from Johncour (Novosel kick)
A: Grau 28 pass from Johncour (Novosel kick)
Baldwin 34, Fox Chapel 7
Fox Chapel 0 7 0 0 —7
Baldwin 10 14 3 7 —34
B: Jackson Brandwene 31 field goal
B: Angelo Priore 57 run (Jackson Brandwene kick)
B: Naseer Penn 8 pass from Mason Stahl (Jackson Brandwene kick)
B: Connor Lavelle 22 pass from Stahl (Jackson Brandwene kick)
FC: Warner Macklin 3 pass from Shane Susnak (Zachary Yonas kick)
B: Jackson Brandwene 36 field goal
B: Luke Loeffert 11 run (Jackson Brandwene kick)
Beaver 26, Brashear 8
Brashear 0 0 0 8 —8
Beaver 16 0 7 3 —26
B: Gino Mavero 82 kickoff return (Brady Hansen kick)
B: Brady Hansen 1 run (Brady Hansen kick)
B: safety
B: Mavero 3 run (Beckett Connelly kick)
B: Connelly 23 field goal
B: Dashawn Brown 57 pass from Sincere Kimbrough (Kimbrough run)
Beaver Falls 41, Ellwood City 0
Ellwood City 0 0 0 0 —0
Beaver Falls 7 12 8 14 —41
BF: Josh Hough 2 run (Dayln Brickner kick)
BF: Amen Cottrill 58 run (kick failed)
BF: Dayln Brickner 71 punt return (kick failed)
BF: Tyler Jones 10 run (Shileak Livingston run)
BF: Shileak Livingston 5 run (pass failed)
BF: Tyler Cain 16 interception return (Thad Smith run)
Bentworth 34, Brownsville 14
Bentworth 7 0 14 13 —34
Brownsville 7 7 0 0 —14
B: Trent Cavanaugh 9 run (Trevor Richardson kick)
B: Lucas Harn 81 run (Eli Ruffcorn kick)
B: Harn 1 run (Ruffcorn kick)
B: Cavanaugh 3 run (Richardson kick)
B: Shawn Dziak 1 run (Richardson kick)
B: Dziak 5 run (kick failed)
B: Cavanaugh 10 pass from Dziak (Richardson kick)
Beth-Center 50, California 28
Beth-Center 14 6 14 16 —50
California 7 7 0 14 —28
B-C: Bailey Lincoski 6 run (Devin Dingle kick)
B-C: Lincoski 85 pass (Devin Dingle kick)
C: Jaden Zuzak 80 kickoff return (Matt Trunzo kick)
C: Zuzak 33 run (Trunzo kick)
B-C: Lincoski 15 run (run failed)
B-C: Dominic Fundy 65 (Devin Dingle pass from Lincoski)
B-C: Lincoski 37 run (run failed)
B-C: Talon Balog 27 interception return (JJ Green pass from Lincoski)
C: Jelani Stafford 24 run (run)
B-C: JJ Berish 9 pass from Colby Kuhns (Fundy run)
C: Cochise Ryan 75 kickoff return (kick failed)
Blackhawk 21, Central Valley 7
Blackhawk 0 14 0 7 —21
Central Valley 0 7 0 0 —7
B: Josh Butcher 2 run (Ethan Burawa kick)
CV: Ameer Dudley 8 run (Ethan Ott kick)
B: Marques Watson-Trent 1 run (Burawa kick)
B: Chance Liptak 3 run (Burawa kick)
Brentwood 35, Carrick 7
Carrick 0 0 0 7 —7
Brentwood 14 14 7 0 —3
Central Catholic 24, Erie Cathedral Prep 21
Erie Cathedral Prep 7 6 0 8 —21
Central Catholic 0 7 7 10 —24
ECP: Jaheim Howard 57 run (Colin Kelly kick)
ECP: Kelly 22 field goal
CC: Gavin Thomson 55 pass from Dom Pieto (Johnathan Opalko kick)
ECP: Kelly 37 field goal
CC: A.J. Beatty 7 pass from Pieto (Opalko kick)
CC: Visawn Pennix 1 run (Opalko kick)
CC: Opalko 25 field goal
ECP: Skylar Neely 25 pass from Regan Schleicher (Jack Oedekoven pass from Regan Schleicher)
Chartiers Valley 48, Ringgold 0
Ringgold 0 0 0 0 —0
Chartiers Valley 29 13 0 6 —48
CV: 0 safety
CV: Connor Barrett 26 run (Adam Weiss kick)
CV: Barrett 3 run (Weiss kick)
CV: Barrett 19 run (Weiss kick)
CV: Troy Donofrio 22 pass from Griffin Beattie (kick failed)
CV: Sean Banas 19 pass from Socrates Boulis (Jack Radzanowski kick)
CV: Barrett 89 run (kick failed)
CV: Brayden Reynolds 1 run (kick failed)
Connellsville 64, Uniontown 19
Uniontown 7 12 0 0 —19
Connellsville 29 7 21 7 —64
C: Blake Lancaster 85 (Gage Gillott kick)
C: Jalen Rogers 23 (Gillott kick)
C: Jared Ozias 52 (Gillott kick)
C: Gavin Conner safety
C: Conner 42 run (kick failed)
U: Ky’ron Craggette 5 run (Scott Fitzpatrick kick)
C: Dyson Rogers 36 pass from Josh Maher (Gillott kick)
U: Dom Richter 43 run (kick failed)
U: Richter 69 run (run failed)
C: Maher 7 run (Gillott kick)
C: Kobe Stanley 8 run (Gillott kick)
C: Conner 6 run (Gillott kick)
C: David Marchewka 48 run (Gillott kick)
Derry 45, Latrobe 15
Derry 14 7 0 24 —45
Latrobe 0 0 9 6 —15
D: Justin Flack 1 run (Flack run)
D: Dom DeLuca 8 run (run failed)
D: Jason Geary 8 pass from Paul Koontz (Jordan Webb kick)
L: Paul Simonovitch 10 fumble recovery (Nathan Clair kick)
L: safety
L: Logan Gustafson 1 run (pass failed)
D: Onreey Stewart 6 run (Stewart run)
D: DeLuca 6 run (DeLuca pass from Koontz)
D: Stewart 20 run (Koontz run)
Fort Cherry 20, Chartiers-Houston 13
Fort Cherry 0 13 7 0 —20
Chartiers-Houston 0 7 6 0 —13
C-H: Jimmy Sadler 79 pass from Seth Dunn (Robbie Ward kick)
FC: Zachary Vincenti 64 run (Austin Nardozi kick)
FC: Vincenti 1 run (Nardozi kick failed)
FC: Nardozi 5 pass from Brady Whalen (Nardozi kick)
C-H: James Dillie 78 interception return (Ward kick)
Freedom 39, Hopewell 6
Hopewell 0 0 0 6 —6
Freedom 17 2 7 13 —39
F: Noah Yeck 55 pass from Zach Rosa (Nick DiNardo kick)
F: Cody Ross 1 run (DiNardo kick)
F: DiNardo 28 field goal
F: safety
F: Jake Pail 8 run (DiNardo kick)
H: Jacob McGovern 5 run (pass failed)
F: Rosa 15 run (DiNardo kick)
F: Pail 22 run (kick failed)
Gateway 31, Mt. Lebanon 8
Gateway 17 7 7 0 —31
Mt. Lebanon 2 6 0 0 —8
G: Derrick Davis 52 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Jayson Jenkins field goal
M: Evan Jones safety
G: Brendan Majocha 40 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
M: Seth Morgan 1 run (kick failed)
G: Ethan Frenchik 37 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Tui Brown 4 pass from Majocha (Jayson Jenkins kick)
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Ohio 7
Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Ohio 0 7 0 0 —7
Greensburg Central Catholic 0 28 13 0 —41
GCC: Brando Ciccarelli 5 run (kick failed)
GCC: Brandon Brown 78 pass from Max Pisula (Nate Ward kick)
GCC: Ciccarelli 2 run (Ward kick)
Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Ohio: Miller 23 pass from Alex Price (kick)
GCC: Brown 57 pass from Max Pisula (Ward run)
GCC: Ciccarelli 19 run (Ward kick)
GCC: Ben LaCarte 4 pass from Max Pisula (kick failed)
Hampton 28, Knoch 8
Knoch 0 0 8 0 —8
Hampton 7 7 0 14 —28
H: Brandon Sickles 23 pass from Max Obenrader (Harper Cook kick)
H: Brandon Stephany 18 run (Cook kick)
K: safety
K: Chase Mullen run (kick failed)
H: Vince Schmitt 10 run (Cook kick)
H: Obenrader 11 run (Cook kick)
Hempfield 27, Greensburg Salem 24
Hempfield 7 14 6 0 —27
Greensburg Salem 7 9 0 8 —24
GS: Aaren Putt 44 run (Ethan Turnbull kick)
H: Roman Pellis 29 pass from Blake Remaley (Remaley kick)
GS: Tyler Williams 46 from Trent Patrick (kick failed)
H: Mario Perkins 2 run (Remaley kick)
GS: Ethan Turnbull 32 field goal
H: Nathan Roby 15 interception return (Remaley kick)
H: Remaley 28 run (kick failed)
GS: Jalen Page 24 pass from Patrick (Cavan Trout pass from Patrick)
Jeannette 32, East Allegheny 12
East Allegheny 0 6 0 6 —12
Jeannette 6 0 18 8 —32
J: Seth Howard 26 run (kick failed)
EA: Tyler Padezan 40 pass from Dan Kasmier (kick failed)
J: Imani Sanders 8 run (pass failed)
J: Howard 22 run (pass failed)
J: Isaiah Winters 7 run (pass failed)
J: Winters 15 pass from Howard (Howard run)
EA: Kiyon Delts 26 pass from Johnny Moritz (pass failed)
Keystone Oaks 56, Seton LaSalle 19
Seton LaSalle 6 0 7 6 —19
Keystone Oaks 14 14 28 0 —56
KO: Logan Shrubb 11 run (Gio Valforte kick)
KO: Micheal Daure 24 run (Valforte kick)
S-LS: James Yanders 49 pass from Max Schipani (kick failed)
KO: Daure 3 run (Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 63 punt return (Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 61 run (Valforte kick)
S-LS: Gabe Finale 88 kickoff return (James Depasquale kick)
KO: Daure 44 run (Valforte kick)
KO: C.J. Morrow 48 pass from Shrubb (Valforte kick)
KO: Daure 43 run (Valforte kick)
S-LS: Alex Jones Jr. 51 pass from Joe Ranft (kick failed)
Kiski Area 24, Allderdice 9
Allderdice 0 6 3 0 —9
Kiski Area 7 3 7 7 —24
KA: Drew DiNunzio-Biss 1 run (Nick Smith kick)
A: Denzel Gatewood 11 run (kick failed)
KA: Smith 21 field goal
KA: Troy Kuhn 17 fumble return (Smith kick)
A: Henry Bump 21 field goal
KA: Dane Fitzsimmons 14 pass from Ryne Wallace (Smith kick)
Leechburg 28, Apollo-Ridge 13
Leechburg 0 14 7 7 —28
Apollo-Ridge 7 6 0 0 —13
A-R: Klay Fitzroy 3 pass from Jake Fello (Gavin Cole kick)
L: Chace Wadsworth 23 pass from Dylan Cook (Tanner Dudek kick)
L: Jake Blumer 50 fumble return (Dudek kick)
A-R: Fitzroy 5 pass from Fello (kick failed)
L: Blumer 15 run (Dudek kick)
L: Blumer 37 run (Dudek kick)
Mars 7, West Mifflin 6
Mars 7 0 0 0 —7
West Mifflin 0 0 0 6 —6
M: Tyler Kowalski 1 run (Blake Edwards kick)
WM: Parrish Parker 5 run (kick failed)
Moon Area 32, Montour 6
Montour 0 6 0 0 —6
Moon Area 0 9 10 13 —32
M: Anthony Tambellini 43 interception return (kick failed)
M: Jake Zimmerman 26 field goal
M: Malcom Johnson 27 blocked punt return (kick failed)
M: Zimmerman 31 field goal
M: Dante Clay 2 run (Zimmerman kick)
M: Dawson Snyder 53 interception return (Zimmerman kick)
M: Johnson 38 interception return (kick failed)
North Allegheny 45, COF Academy, Ohio 20
COF Academy, Ohio 0 12 0 8 —20
North Allegheny 8 10 13 14 —45
NA: Ben Maenza 4 run (Ben Petschke kick)
COF Academy, Ohio: Mario Agyen 4 run (pass failed)
COF Academy, Ohio: Rodney Atkins 1 run (pass failed)
NA: Maenza 3 run (Issac West kick)
NA: West 41 field goal
NA: Joey Porter 14 pass from Petschke (pass failed)
NA: Maenza 6 run (West kick)
NA: Gunnar Fisher 11 run (West kick)
NA: Kenny Williams 7 run (West kick)
COF Academy, Ohio: Agyen 46 run (run)
North Catholic 49, Albert Gallatin 12
Albert Gallatin 0 0 12 0 —12
North Catholic 14 14 14 7 —49
NC: Zack Rocco 5 run (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Nickhai Hill-Green 5 pass from Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Cameron Branch 5 run (kick failed)
NC: Cameron Branch 42 run (Cameron Branch run)
AG: Cole Dupont 16 run (run failed)
NC: Dominic Serventi 34 run (Will Kunzmann kick)
NC: Rashod Allen 36 pass from Rocco (Will Kunzmann kick)
AG: Dylan Shea 75 fumble recovery (run failed)
NC: Matt Miller 3 run (Will Kunzmann kick)
North Hills 42, Butler 7
Butler 0 0 7 0 —7
North Hills 21 21 0 0 —42
NH: Tyler Brennan 2 run (Dan Wagner kick)
NH: Tyler Brennan 6 run (Wagner kick)
NH: Tyler Brennan 3 run (Wagner kick)
NH: Tyler Brennan 32 run (Wagner kick)
NH: Dylan Pawling 5 pass from Damon Thompson (Wagner kick)
NH: Tyler Brennan interception return (Wagner kick)
B: Chris Mertz 3 run (Emery Douthette kick)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 42, Pine-Richland 0
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 21 7 7 7 —42
Pine-Richland 0 0 0 0 —0
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL): Noah Cain 4 run (Cameron Gilles kick)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL): Michael Redding 32 pass from David Baldwin-Griffin (Gilles kick)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL): Cain 12 run (Gilles kick)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL): Jaleel McRae 42 interception return (Gilles kick)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL): Christian Turner fumble recovery (Gilles kick)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL): Shamar Nash 14 pass from Bryson Lucero (Gilles kick)
Norwin 44, Penn-Trafford 36
Penn-Trafford 0 7 14 15 —36
Norwin 14 10 6 14 —44
N: Gianni Rizzo 78 pass from Jack Salopek (Carter Breen kick)
N: Billy Kerston 25 pass from Salopek (Breen kick)
N: Breen 29 field goal
P-T: Caleb Lisbon 1 run (Keaton Hier kick)
P-T: Gabe Dunlap 8 run (Hier kick)
P-T: Noah Allen 3 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)
N: Sean Pavlic 32 pass from Salopek (kick failed)
P-T: Dimitri George 11 pass from Dunlap (Hier kick)
N: Salopek 29 run (Breen kick)
N: Zeke Houser 65 run (Breen kick)
P-T: George 25 pass from Dunlap (Jon Peduzzi pass from Dunlap)
Penn Hills 21, Steubenville High School 14
Penn Hills 0 0 13 8 —21
Steubenville High School 0 0 7 7 —14
S: Tayveon Crawford 80 kickoff return (Ian Phillips kick)
PH: Daequan Hardy 27 pass from Hollis Mathis (A.J. Collins kick)
PH: Dante Cephas 25 pass from Mathis (kick failed)
S: Crawford 3 run (Phillips kick)
PH: Hardy 61 pass from Mathis (Tank Smith pass from Mathis)
Peters Township 43, West Toronto Prep, Canada 7
West Toronto Prep, Canada 0 0 0 7 —7
Peters Township 36 7 0 0 —43
PT: Seth Luksik safety
PT: Ryan Magiske 3 run (kick failed)
PT: Gabe Maloni 14 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (Brian Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Josh Casilli 24 run (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Adrian Williams 2 run (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Aidan McCall 66 punt return (Bruzdewicz kick)
PT: Williams 15 run (Bruzdewicz kick)
West Toronto Prep, Canada: 2 run (kick)
Plum 32, Highlands 14
Highlands 7 0 0 7 —14
Plum 12 20 0 0 —32
P: Hunter Linhart 1 run (kick failed)
P: Max Matolcsy 44 pass from Linhart (kick failed)
H: Gabe Booker 9 run (Jaci Bowser kick)
P: Nic Sluka 24 pass from Linhart (pass failed)
P: safety
P: Matolcsy 48 pass from Linhart (pass failed)
P: Preston Sunday 1 run (kick failed)
H: Gabe Booker 26 run (Jaci Bowser kick)
Southmoreland 18, Mt. Pleasant 14
Mt. Pleasant 0 0 7 7 —14
Southmoreland 6 6 0 6 —18
S: Ronnie Robinson 52 run (run failed)
S: Robinson 16 run (kick failed)
M: Zac Sellinger 7 pass from Lucas Pieszak (Bradley Tait kick)
M: Jacob Johnson 18 pass from Pieszak (Tait kick)
S: Brandon Peterson 11 pass from Zack Cernuto (pass failed)
Rochester 42, New Brighton 13
New Brighton 0 6 0 7 —13
Rochester 14 16 6 6 —42
R: Noah Whiteleather 6 run (Darius Goosby run)
R: Goosby 3 run (pass failed)
R: Whiteleather 19 run (Dahrell Duke run)
N: Caleb Shuler 23 pass from Alex Stock (kick failed)
R: Goosby 13 run (Jacob Haskins pass from Michael Lucci)
R: Zane Jeffers 1 run (kick failed)
N: Ashton Fath 10 run (Cameron McCarthy kick)
R: Rashawn Reid 66 run (run failed)
Seneca Valley 30, McDowell 6
McDowell 6 0 0 0 —6
Seneca Valley 9 7 7 7 —30
SV: Josh McClean 45 pass from Gabe Lawson (Seth Winters kick)
SV: Winters 20 field goal
McDowell: Michael Beneski 26 pass from Chris Juchno (kick failed)
SV: Lawson 1 run (Winters kick)
SV: McClean 5 pass from Lawson (Winters kick)
SV: Luke Smith 21 pass from Lawson (Winters kick)
Serra Catholic 44, Yough 25
Serra Catholic 13 14 3 14 —44
Yough 0 7 6 12 —25
SC: Khalil Smith 12 run (kick failed)
SC: Ray Holmes 10 run (Nikolas Fedora kick)
SC: Matt Ulishney 63 pass from Patrick Brennan (Fedora kick)
Y: CJ Waldier 13 pass from Jake Sever (Josh Thomas kick)
SC: Ulishney 50 pass from Brennan (Fedora kick)
SC: Fedora 21 field goal
Y: Dustin Shoaf 16 run (kick failed)
Y: Shoaf 22 run (pass failed)
SC: Jayvon Holt 73 pass from Brennan (Fedora kick)
Y: Gamal Marballie 72 pass from Sever (pass failed)
SC: Ulishney 50 punt return (Fedora kick)
South Allegheny 41, Frazier 14
Frazier 0 7 0 7 —14
South Allegheny 6 10 25 0 —41
SA: Antonio Epps 6 run (kick failed)
SA: Epps 24 pass from Brandon Nolder (Cameron Territo kick)
F: Collin Schragl 2 run (Shane McGavitt kick)
SA: Territo 37 field goal
SA: Elijah Webb 43 pass from Nolder (Territo kick)
SA: Kyle Hinerman 11 run (kick failed)
SA: Epps 24 run (kick failed)
SA: Epps 30 run (kick failed)
F: Schragl 60 run (McGavitt kick)
Upper St. Clair 34, South Fayette 33
South Fayette 0 13 7 13 —33
Upper St. Clair 7 20 7 0 —34
USC: David Pantelis 58 pass from Jason Sweeney (Sean Martin kick)
USC: Chris Pantellis 31 pass from Sweeney (Martin kick)
SF: Peyton Tinney 40 pass from Jamie Diven (Sean Martin kick)
USC: Pantellis 10 pass from Sweeney (kick failed)
SF: Charley Rossi 49 pass from Diven (kick failed)
USC: Pantellis 41 pass from Sweeney (Martin kick)
SF: Drew Franklin 1 run (Ryan Coe kick)
USC: Antonio Orsini 80 run (Martin kick)
SF: Joey Audia 21 pass from Diven (Coe kick)
SF: Rossi 54 pass from Diven (pass failed)
Valley 26, Burrell 21
Valley 0 14 6 6 —26
Burrell 7 0 7 7 —21
B: Luke Kastellic 4 run (R.J. Beach kick)
V: Vaun Ross 11 run (Michael Saliba kick)
V: Deonte Ross 8 run (Saliba kick)
V: Deonte Ross 5 run (run failed)
B: Kastellic 7 run (Beach kick)
V: Deonte Ross 10 run (pass failed)
B: Kastellic 46 run (Beach kick)
Washington 59, Laurel Highlands 25
Laurel Highlands 13 0 6 6 —25
Washington 13 12 14 20 —59
LH: Conner Basinger 60 run (Zack Layton kick)
W: Zahmere Robinson 62 pass from Zack Swartz (Lilly Christy kick)
LH: Daniel Izzi 21 pass from Basinger (pass failed)
W: Robinson 74 pass from Swartz (kick failed)
W: Dan Walker 28 pass from Swartz (kick failed)
W: Dylan Asbury 8 run (run failed)
W: Asbury 1 run (pass failed)
LH: Cheikh Dossou 13 run (pass failed)
W: Walker 94 kickoff return (Walker pass from Swartz)
W: Asbury 7 run (pass failed)
LH: Robbie Sleightor 15 run (kick failed)
W: Asbury 27 run (Swartz run)
W: Amari Miller 8 run (run failed)
Waynesburg 47, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Jefferson-Morgan 0 8 0 0 —8
Waynesburg 7 14 20 6 —47
W: Luke Robinson 3 run (Scott Benko kick)
J-M: Austin Foreman 10 run (Justin Maddich run)
W: Nate Stephenson 2 run (Benko kick)
W: Nate Stephenson 4 run (Benko kick)
W: Robinson 18 run (kick failed)
W: Caleb Shriver 34 run (Benko kick)
W: Nate Stephenson 26 run (Benko kick)
W: Colby Morris 17 run (kick)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 56, Homer-Center 0
Ligonier Valley 7 21 14 14 —56
Homer-Center 0 0 0 0 —0
LV: Aaron Tutino 8 pass from John Caldwell (Peter Stoll kick)
LV: Kyrie Miller 1 run (kick failed)
LV: Sully Schueltz 27 pass from Tutino (Schueltz pass from Caldwell)
LV: Sam Sheeder 1 run (Stoll kick)
LV: Miller 18 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Sheeder 8 pass from Caldwell (Stoll kick)
LV: Joe Ersick 4 run (Stoll kick)
LV: Ersick 8 run (Stoll kick)