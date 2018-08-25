Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers 16, Titans 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When they do the wave at Heinz Field, it’s a sign of two things:

The first is that it’s only the preseason.

The second is the Pittsburgh Steelers are winning.

The funniest part was seeing the Steelers offensive linemen join in, standing up off the bench with hands raised.

Five thoughts on the first home game of football season.

1. Big Ben’s debut

Ben Roethlisberger played in his first preseason game, so it shouldn’t be a surprise his timing was off.

Roethlisberger finished 11 of 18 for 114 yards, with most of his completions coming on short throws to James Conner or JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Those numbers would be more impressive if Roethlisberger had connected with tight end Jesse James, considering he targeted him on two of his first four attempts and three times in the first two series without coming up with a completion.

Smith-Schuster also had a drop on third-and-5 at the Tennessee 37, a free play after Titans linebacker Sharif Finch was called offside.

But Roethlisberger also dropped a perfectly placed pass into the hands of Justin Hunter for a 32-yard touchdown. Officials initially ruled Hunter out of bounds, but a video review showed he dragged his left foot inbounds.

It was good for the Steelers’ only touchdown.

2. Tuitt a terror

One day after signing a five-year, $60-million contract, Stephon Tuitt last year suffered a torn biceps against the Cleveland Browns only two plays into the season opener.

Tuitt essentially played last season with one arm tied behind his back, which explains why a defensive end who predicted he would have double-digit sacks finished with three for minus-22 yards.

On the first two plays against the Titans, however, Tuitt was an absolute terror: He pressured Marcus Mariota on first down, flushing him out of the pocket before Mariota completed a 12-yard pass to Tajae Sharpe. On the next play, Tuitt sacked Mariota for an 8-yard loss.

Tuitt also pressured Mariota on the first play of the second quarter, a third-and-6 pass that fell incomplete. Tuitt’s play is a strong sign for the Steelers defensive line, which could feature a healthy Cameron Heyward and Tuitt for the first time in three seasons.

3. Edmunds emerges

Steelers raised some eyebrows with the first-round selection of Terrell Edmunds from Virginia Tech, but the rookie safety is opening eyes with his play.

Edmunds has made his share of mistakes — he was in coverage on two touchdown passes at the Green Bay Packers last week — but showed off his speed on his interception return against the Titans.

Bud Dupree deserves credit for putting pressure on Mariota, who pivoted to elude the pass rush and threw across his body on a pass intended for Taywan Taylor.

But Edmunds stepped in front of the throw for the pick at the Steelers 46, then burst through the Titans with explosiveness for a 30-yard return that was reminiscent of another Steelers safety.

That guy wore No. 43.

4. Samuels shines

Jaylen Samuels was a player without a defined position at N.C. State, but the Steelers liked his versatility enough to draft him in the fifth round.

Samuels hadn’t shown much during training camp or preseason games — at least, not until the third quarter against the Titans.

Samuels touched the ball on nine of 11 plays on the Steelers’ first drive of the third quarter, rushing five times for 28 yards and catching four passes for 36 yards. He actually accounted for 64 yards on a 41-yard drive, thanks to penalties.

His first play was the biggest, an 18-yard gain to the Tennessee 38. He picked up first downs with a 3-yard run on a third-and-1 and a 10-yard catch on second-and-10.

His best play came on a screen pass on third-and-11 at the Titans 17, bouncing outside and diving for the pylon. That play was negated by receiver Marcus Tucker’s holding penalty, but Samuels showed the Steelers what he can do as a dual-threat back.

5. Bounce-back game

It’s only an exhibition, but a week after giving up 51 points to the Packers — a preseason club record in the Super Bowl era — the Steelers defense shined.

The Titans accounted for 52 yards in the first half, as Mariota completed 5 of 8 passes for 43 yards but was sacked twice for minus-15 yards and threw an interception.

After allowing the Packers to gain 5.3 yards per play in the first half, the Steelers first-team defense held the Titans to 2.3 yards per play.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.