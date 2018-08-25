Jameson Taillon sharp, Adam Frazier homers as Pirates top Brewers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MILWAUKEE — After his team lost a 15-inning game to the Milwaukee Brewers the previous night and used seven pitchers in the process, Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jameson Taillon was well aware he needed to provide a strong performance on the mound Saturday.

“I knew the team needed innings,” Taillon said. “I enjoy when I feel like something is really important. The team needed me, and that sparks a little bit of extra energy.”

Taillon pitched six strong innings, and Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer as the Pirates bounced back to beat the Brewers, 9-1. The teams have split the first two games of the series, after Milwaukee took the opener in a game that lasted 5 hours, 36 minutes.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle praised Taillon’s fortitude.

“He had some misses and some counts got stretched out. He had to roll his sleeves up and work, and he did,” Hurdle said.

Taillon (10-9) gave up one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

“Jameson Taillon is a good pitcher, and he pitched well tonight,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsel said.

The eighth inning-drive by Frazier, who entered the game an inning earlier when he pinch-hit for Taillon, gave the Pirates a five-run cushion after Gregory Polanco broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single.

“Frazier comes in again and gives us a shot, like a sixth man in basketball,” Hurdle said. “Instant offense when he doesn’t start.”

The Pirates added three runs in the ninth on a wild pitch, a run-scoring single by Sean Rodriguez and Colin Moran’s RBI double. Moran had four hits in five at-bats.

Christian Yelich, who has an 11-game hitting streak, homered in the third to put the Brewers in front 1-0.

Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (13-5), who didn’t allow a run in his previous two starts, held the Pirates scoreless until the fourth when Josh Harrison doubled to drive in Francisco Cervelli, who led off the inning with a double of his own.

Chacin permitted three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Harrison, who has been dealing with a left hamstring issue, was lifted for a pinch-runner as a precaution in the eighth after pulling up while running the bases.