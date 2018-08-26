Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sen. John McCain has died at 81
Sports

High school roundup: South Side Beaver edges Sto-Rox

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 12:39 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Jake Botkin ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns as South Side Beaver (1-0) earned a 28-26 win over Sto-Rox in a nonconference football game Saturday afternoon.

Sto-Rox (0-1) mounted a comeback after falling behind early, behind the arm of quarterback Eric Wilson, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

Amahd Pack caught three of those TD passes and had four catches for 232 yards.

Carlynton 34, Bishop Canevin 7 — Dallas Paolino ran for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Greiner Maclaine threw for 80 yards and a score as Carlynton (1-0) won a nonconference game.

Jonthan Ruffing threw for 95 yards and a touchdown for Bishop Canevin (0-1) but was intercepted four times.

OLSH 41, Westinghouse 6 — Tyler Bradley completed 11 of 18 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns as OLSH (1-0) won a nonconference game. He connected for scoring strikes to Andrew Schnarre, Eric Olexa and Noah Campalong.

Perry 22, Northgate 7 — Perry (1-0) opened a 14-2 first-quarter lead en route to a nonconference victory. The Flames (0-1) recorded two safeties and added a field goal in the third quarter.

Western Beaver 30, Summit Academy 0 — Cam Irvine ran for touchdowns of 30 yards and 1 yard to help Western Beaver (1-0) roll to a nonconference win against Summit Academy (0-1).

