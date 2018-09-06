Laurel football player Hayden Hamilton says spinal injury slowly improving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The outpouring of support continues for Laurel football player Hayden Hamilton, who said Wednesday that his spinal injury is slowly improving.

“Everything’s getting a little better day by day,” Hamilton said during the weekly Around the WPIAL show on TribLive High School Sports Network . “They labeled it as an incomplete injury as of today, which is good news.”

Hamilton broke a vertebra in his neck Friday when he was playing defense and collided with a running back in a game against Rochester. The sophomore was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children’s, where he had surgery Saturday to secure his injured spine.

An incomplete spinal cord injury means there is “some motor or sensory function below the affected area,” according to the MayoClinic.org. The alternative, a complete injury, means “all feeling (sensory) and all ability to control movement (motor function) are lost below the spinal cord injury.”

What lays ahead remains unclear.

“Rehab starts tomorrow,” he said, “so I guess we’ll see when that starts.”

Hamilton spoke Wednesday by phone from the hospital, where Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi had visited him earlier. That visit could sway his support for Saturday’s Pitt-Penn State game, Hamilton said.

“He influenced me a little bit,” Hamilton said. “He got me on the Pitt side today, but it’s a close one.”

He also received a call this week from the Steelers’ Ryan Shazier, who sustained a spinal injury last season.

A gofundme.com account established for Hamilton had surpassed $51,000 in only four days.

Asked if he had a message for those who are concerned, he said: “Thanks for all the support and prayers, and I’ll keep pushing.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.