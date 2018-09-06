Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Laurel football player Hayden Hamilton says spinal injury slowly improving

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 12:08 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The outpouring of support continues for Laurel football player Hayden Hamilton, who said Wednesday that his spinal injury is slowly improving.

“Everything’s getting a little better day by day,” Hamilton said during the weekly Around the WPIAL show on TribLive High School Sports Network . “They labeled it as an incomplete injury as of today, which is good news.”

Hamilton broke a vertebra in his neck Friday when he was playing defense and collided with a running back in a game against Rochester. The sophomore was flown by helicopter to UPMC Children’s, where he had surgery Saturday to secure his injured spine.

An incomplete spinal cord injury means there is “some motor or sensory function below the affected area,” according to the MayoClinic.org. The alternative, a complete injury, means “all feeling (sensory) and all ability to control movement (motor function) are lost below the spinal cord injury.”

What lays ahead remains unclear.

“Rehab starts tomorrow,” he said, “so I guess we’ll see when that starts.”

Hamilton spoke Wednesday by phone from the hospital, where Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi had visited him earlier. That visit could sway his support for Saturday’s Pitt-Penn State game, Hamilton said.

“He influenced me a little bit,” Hamilton said. “He got me on the Pitt side today, but it’s a close one.”

He also received a call this week from the Steelers’ Ryan Shazier, who sustained a spinal injury last season.

A gofundme.com account established for Hamilton had surpassed $51,000 in only four days.

Asked if he had a message for those who are concerned, he said: “Thanks for all the support and prayers, and I’ll keep pushing.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me