Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Kevin Gorman: New Steelers OC Randy Fichtner hopes debut follows familiar script

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to throw as offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner looks on during practice Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to throw as offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner looks on during practice Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 5 hours ago

Randy Fichtner is ready to unveil his play-calling personality for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a mystery to most in the NFL. He is ready to be second-guessed by Monday morning quarterbacks.

Fichtner professes to even be ready to give the ball to James Conner instead of Le’Veon Bell, and appears unfazed the All-Pro running back won’t be the focal point of his game plan.

What Fichtner won’t have with him when the Steelers open the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium is 79-year-old father, Ross, a McKeesport native whose health won’t allow him to attend his son’s debut as an NFL offensive coordinator.

That’s a significant subtraction for Fichtner, given the game is in his hometown and against the team for which Ross Fichtner played defensive back for eight seasons, including the 1964 championship team.

“It’s interesting, to say the least,” Fichtner said. “Unfortunately, my dad’s not going to make it to the game. Cleveland’s been really good to him. Obviously, I was born there. I was a Browns fan until 12 years ago.”

That’s when Fichtner joined Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Steelers — telling Tomlin, “Coach, I’m coming for you” — and spending his first three seasons as wide receivers coach and the past eight coaching the quarterbacks. As fate would have it, Fichtner’s predecessor, Todd Haley, will be calling plays on the opposite sideline for the Browns.

The immediate reaction to Haley’s dismissal and Fichtner’s promotion was that it had Ben Roethlisberger’s fingerprints all over it, thanks to his personality clashes and subversive comments about Coach Todd.

Whether Big Ben has more freedom with his position coach in charge is the million-dollar question, one he hinted could involve more no-huddle offense this season than in years past.

“Potentially,” Roethlisberger said. “I think a lot of it depends on how the game’s going, the flow of the game. We don’t want to force anything, but sometimes you have to try to mix it up and throw some different wrinkles at them. But we’ll play that all out as it goes.”

Tomlin took delight Tuesday when asked about the NFL not having a book to study on Fichtner’s play-calling, a perceived edge that brought a smile to the face of the Steelers coach and one he intends to exploit.

“I like that,” Tomlin said. “I think, sometimes, there’s challenges that come with transition. There’s also benefits or unintended consequences. Not being able to anticipate his rhythms, his nuances or the things that he holds near and dear is part of the advantage of the transition.”

What will be as interesting is Fichtner’s sideline demeanor, expected to be a departure from Haley’s spirited style that could be abrasive at times. The soft-spoken Fichtner recalled he nearly pulled a hamstring celebrating on the sideline years ago against the Baltimore Ravens, which is why his approach tends to be low key.

“Randy is just a different animal when it comes to that, showing emotion,” Roethlisberger said, noting Fichtner showed some on the sideline in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 30 at Heinz Field. “We were having fun because Randy gave us like a fist pump and we don’t really see much of that from Randy. He’s pretty even-keeled for the most part, so we are excited to see what he brings on Sunday when it’s kind of live action.”

For Fichtner, it’s a homecoming that has been a long time coming. His first NFL regular-season game with the Steelers also was at Cleveland, a 34-7 victory in the 2007 opener.

Afterward, Ross Fichtner came to the Steelers locker room to congratulate Randy. It was an uncomfortable scene for the father, as the Browns had beaten the Steelers in six of eight meetings in Cleveland in his NFL career, only to see the roles reversed. The Steelers are 8-3 at Cleveland under Tomlin and haven’t lost to the Browns since a 31-10 defeat on Oct. 12, 2014.

“I know my dad’s a Steelers fan right now,” Fichtner said, “but he was part of some great years that they had there and they have done a great job giving back to the legends and the ex-players that they’ve had there.

“It was funny. … The Rooneys were there, Mr. (Dan) Rooney and Art II, and he came in and just made a quick comment that he wasn’t used to that. Back when he was playing, that wasn’t the outcomes, especially in the home stadium. But he said, ‘I’m sure glad it happened.’ ”

Randy Fichtner hopes Sunday follows a similar script, so long as the Steelers follow the one he devises for them to beat the Browns.

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me