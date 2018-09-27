Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
HBO to drop live boxing after 45 years of telecasts

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 5:08 p.m.
Kelvin Davis (right) follows through on a punch during the fifth round of his heavyweight boxing fight against Chris Thomas in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2006.
Brad Horn/AP
Kelvin Davis (right) follows through on a punch during the fifth round of his heavyweight boxing fight against Chris Thomas in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2006.

NEW YORK — HBO is getting out of the live boxing business after more than 1,000 fights over four decades of telecasts.

The network will televise the Oct. 27 middleweight title fight between Danny Jacobs and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, then bow out from a sport of which it has long been a leading proponent.

Showtime, HBO’s main competitor for cable boxing telecasts, plans to enhance its schedule for 2019.

Since its first fight on Jan. 22, 1973 — a huge one in which George Foreman knocked out Joe Frazier for the heavyweight crown in Jamaica — HBO televised a symmetrical number of 1,111 bouts, some pay-per-view, the rest on the cable channel. That includes a high of 32 appearances by Oscar de la Hoya and Roy Jones Jr.

Other champions with regular appearances on the network have been Floyd Mayweather (27), Manny Pacquiao (24), Bernard Hopkins (23) and Mike Tyson (17).

The decision to leave boxing comes at a time it is thriving on other platforms. Fox Sports recently signed a deal to televise fights, while ESPN is broadcasting prime-time fights on its network and showcasing fights on its streaming app.

The streaming app DAZN broadcast last week’s Anthony Joshua-Alex Povetkin heavyweight title fight from London and has ambitious plans for other fights.

