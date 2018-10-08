First call: Gerrit Cole, Andrew McCutchen among ex-Pirates excelling in postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, a Yinzpalooza photo. Ex-Pirates are dominating the MLB postseason. A post-game West Virginia highlight.

Onto greener pastures

The Pirates aren't in the postseason. But there has been a significant ex-Pirate influence.

Gerrit Cole was fabulous in his Game 2 victory for Houston over Cleveland. He had 12 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings pitched.

The right-hander allowed just three hits and one run along the way as the Astros went up 2-0 in the series.

On Saturday in the Yankees' dominating Game 2 win over the Red Sox, Andrew McCutchen smacked a single off Fenway Park's Green Monster to plate his first-ever postseason RBI.

The Brewers swept the Rockies, 3-0. One-time Pirates outfielder Keon Broxton helped close out the Division series win in Colorado with this home run.

And even backup, journeyman catcher Eric Kratz is having an impact.

King Kratz mic'd up for the final out. pic.twitter.com/fSbvfZ1MJU — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2018

A .211 lifetime hitter, Kratz was 5 for 8 in the series.

Then they did karate in the garage

I saw this pregame photo of Sidney Crosby and Antonio Brown on the sidelines Sunday at Heinz Field.

Two of the best to ever do it. @AB84 x Sidney Crosby #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/RxUjgpJXku — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2018

First of all, is it just me or do you also believe that Antonio Brown had no idea who Sid was until it was explained to him? I mean, after all, Crosby isn't on Instagram a lot, is he?

Secondly, I don't know why but I just picture them having a conversation like Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Stepbrothers."

AB: "I have a pizza commercial."

Sid: "I hit a homer out of PNC Park."

AB: "Did we just become best friends?"

Sid: "Yep."

Now Sid better stay away from AB's drum set.

A few other fellow Pittsburgh athletes were on the field, too.

Pirates pitchers Chris Archer, Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon took in the view.

What a wild day

The Giants turned in one of the best plays of the NFL season when Odell Beckham Jr. completed this trick play touchdown to Saquon Barkley.

They also had one of the worst on this punt.

In the end, their game against the Panthers came down to a walk-off 63-yard field-goal try from Graham Gano. I mean, c'mon. That's way too long of an attem ... oh.

Graham Gano63-yard field goalGame winnerJust sit back and admire this one. @NFL pic.twitter.com/BfJHwPqwn2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 7, 2018

That's tied for the longest game-winning field goal in the history of the NFL. Matt Prater's 64-yarder in 2013 for the Broncos remains the longest. This one, though, appeared to have the distance from about 68-70 yards.

Congrats!

In the offense-oriented Big 12, it's not often that a defensive lineman has the best day of anyone on the field.

That could be considered the case for West Virginia's Reese Donahue, though.

She said YES! Congratulations to Reese and Sarah! pic.twitter.com/9UtxdBcJN9 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) October 6, 2018

He got down on bended knee and proposed to his girlfriend after the team's win over Kansas Saturday. Even better, it appears she said "yes!"

That's cool. Not Texas Tech halftime wedding cool. But cool.

Did the Mountaineer mascot fire his musket in celebration?

RMU hockey underway

The Robert Morris hockey team started its season over the weekend. The Colonials beat Brock University (Ontario) in an exhibition game 4-2 Sunday.

Sophomore forward Nick Prkusic had two goals. Here's one of them.

The Colonials are up 1-0 in the 1st period thanks to the goal by Nick Prkusic!! #ColonialPride pic.twitter.com/RuoG8q4wvx — RMU Hockey (@RMUMHockey) October 7, 2018

Up next, the Colonials open the regular season against Bowling Green at home on Neville Island at 7:05 p.m. Friday.