Penguins' Mike Sullivan: Puck possession vital to improvement

Victories are nice, and Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan prefers them to the alternative.

But that doesn’t mean he plans to ease up on his players, even though they’ve won two of three games to start the season after beating the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2, on Thursday. The next test is Saturday night in Montreal.

After he put the Penguins through their fifth practice of the week Friday (four, plus a morning skate Thursday), Sullivan had only partial praise for his team.

“It’s hard to assess in a short-term span,” he said when asked if players are complying with his demand for a tighter defensive game.

“What we’re trying to do is become a team that’s more difficult to play against. Did we accomplish that (Thursday) night? In some areas, yes, in other areas, no. I know our team is capable of a much better game.”

It’s not enough to play good defense. Sullivan wants his team to play less defense. Not an unusual desire, considering the Penguins have allowed more goals (13) than they’ve scored (12).

“We have to have the puck more,” he said. “Part of being hard to play against is possessing the puck and putting teams on their heels and challenging them to have to defend us. (He put emphasis on that last word.)

“I thought we defended hard (against the Golden Knights). We just did it too often,” he said. “We made some strides in our play away from the puck, but I don’t think that’s the blueprint for success with this group.”

Sullivan made a lineup change Thursday, moving Bryan Rust to the top line with Sidney Crosby in a move designed to keep the puck on Penguins sticks more often.

“It’s just a different dimension,” Sullivan said. “Rusty brings an element of speed to that line. He can create a lot of loose pucks and turnovers with his speed and allows that line to get the puck back in certain situations.”

Rust said he embraces change, even though he isn’t sure where he’ll be from one day to the next. He added the team played better defensively Thursday night.

“I think our team bought in a little bit more,” he said. “We were blocking shots. We were trying to defend as a unit, play a little bit harder in our own end. Obviously, we got really good goaltending.”

The defense received a big lift from backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, who made 35 saves in place of Matt Murray, who is out with a concussion.

“He played awesome,” Murray said of DeSmith. “I thought the whole team played a pretty solid game for us, and Casey kept us in it and won the game for us.”

Murray is recovering from his third concussion in his four-year NHL career. He practiced without limitations Friday, his second full session since suffering the concussion Monday in practice.

Still, there was no word Friday on Sullivan’s choice of goaltenders. He said he doesn’t like to talk about his lineup the day before a game, but he said Murray planned to travel with the team to Montreal.

“I feel pretty good,” Murray said. “(Friday) was another step in the right direction, getting a full practice in. Everything checked out. Everything was good (after he skated with the team Thursday).”

Regardless of how DeSmith plays, Murray said his approach to recovery doesn’t change.

“I just be honest with myself, how I’m feeling,” he said. “Be honest with the doctors and do everything I can to get back.”

When asked if he thinks he can play Saturday, he said, “I don’t know. I still have to talk to the doctor.”

Note: The Penguins will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Mario Lemieux Foundation on Nov. 15 when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to PPG Paints Arena. “Mario Lemieux Foundation Night” will include the unveiling of the new “Mario Mosaic,” which will be on permanent display in the arena’s Highmark Lobby. There also will be video tributes during the game and an online charity auction of autographed items. The foundation has donated nearly $25 million to the construction of 36 Austin’s Playrooms for children and families in challenging medical situations, plus cancer research, patient care and other programs.

