Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers 28, Bengals 21

CINCINNATI – Some moments are bigger than the game, and the sight of Ryan Shazier walking onto the field at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday before the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game was one.

This is where the Steelers linebacker suffered a spine injury against the Bengals last December on Monday Night Football, one that required surgery. Seeing Shazier reach for his back and roll onto the turf after attempting to tackle receiver Josh Malone was a sickening sight, only worsened when Shazier didn't move his lower extremities.

But Shazier walked without assistance onto the field during warm-ups, where he was greeted by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin with a hug.

Ryan Shazier returns to Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since he suffered a spinal injury there last year. : @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/LwGLDWlIYy — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 14, 2018

Ryan Shazier gets a warm greeting from Steelers fans, walks onto Paul Brown Stadium field unassisted. pic.twitter.com/fZgJ1Nf9H4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 14, 2018

Before the game, Shazier tweeted out his long journey back from last year's horrible injury.

It's been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you. #Shalieve pic.twitter.com/wItKXNp5ya — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) October 14, 2018

The Steelers also got a feel-good ending in their 28-21 victory over the Bengals.

1. Grab that

Joe Haden is the Steelers' best cover cornerback – and it's not even close – but he's still seeking his first interception this season and blew a golden chance at one in the first quarter.

And it ended up costing the Steelers.

Haden had an Andy Dalton throw hit him in the chest as he broke up a pass intended for Alex Erickson. On the next play, Dalton found A.J. Green for a 19-yard pass to the Steelers' 9. Three plays later, Dalton hit Tyler Boyd for a 2-yard touchdown and 7-0 edge.

If Haden picks that pass, the Steelers start the game with a lead instead of trying to rally from a deficit once again.

Haden did have a nice breakup on a third-down pass intended for Green in the fourth quarter, forcing the Bengals to punt.

2. Friend zone

It didn't go unnoticed that the first four touchdowns of the game were scored by a pair of WPIAL and Pitt products.

James Conner followed Boyd's touchdown with a 26-yard run into Cincinnati territory and capped the 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 at 14:33 of the second quarter.

After a 26-yard pass to Vance McDonald and a 29-yarder to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Conner added another 1-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead with 1:07 remaining in the first half.

But the Bengals answered with a five-play, 44-yard scoring drive that ended with another Dalton-to-Boyd touchdown, this one on a 14-yard pass with 19 seconds left.

3. Nothing special

The Steelers struggled with penalties on special teams once again, both on punts and kickoffs.

First, long snapper Kameron Canaday was called for holding on a Jordan Berry punt to the Cincinnati 12. Canaday was later called for another holding penalty late in the third quarter.

After Conner's second touchdown, Alex Erickson returned the kickoff 47 yards to the Steelers' 49. On top of that, Steelers cornerback Artie Burns drew a 5-yard flag for illegal formation. The Bengals followed with a five-play, 44-yard scoring drive that ended with Boyd's second touchdown.

Even worse, Erickson returned the opening kickoff of the second half 51 yards to the Steelers' 49.

It wasn't a good day for Danny Smith's unit.

4. Just Burfict

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict lived up to his reputation as both an instigator and cheap-shot artist.

Burfict was jawing with Ben Roethlisberger after the Steelers' second possession, with right guard David DeCastro after a Conner touchdown and with left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

But after missing a high tackle attempt on McDonald's 26-yard gain in the second quarter, Burfict tapped out with a right shoulder injury. He later returned, only to take a head-first dive at Antonio Brown's 13-yard catch early in the third quarter.

The last play was dangerous, as Burfict not only hit Brown in the back of the helmet but also collided with a teammate.

Just when Brown was looking like a forgotten man, with only four targets through the first three quarters, the Steelers' All-Pro receiver made his biggest play.

Brown turned a before turning short pass into a 48-yard gain, sprinting down the home sideline being pushed out at the 14.

The WiFi was working, but the Steelers still didn't score a touchdown. Instead, they settled for a 24-yard field goal by Boswell for a 20-14 lead with 3:32 remaining.

5. Still streaking

The Steelers had won five consecutive games against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, including the 2015 AFC wild-card playoff game.

The Steelers needed this one, as they were in last place in the AFC North and the Bengals in first place.

Boyd, of Clairton, was 0-4 against his hometown team but made a great catch on a throw behind him for a 16-yard gain to the Steelers' 34. That was followed by Dalton passes of 23 and 7 yards to Green to set up Joe Mixon's 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Bengals a 21-20 lead with 1:18 remaining.

But that was enough time for the Steelers to answer with a 77-yard scoring drive, thanks to a third-and-2 pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster for 10 yards and a third-and-10 penalty on the Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick for holding Brown.

A 23-yard pass over the middle to Smith-Schuster put the Steelers in position for a field goal. But, on the next play, Ben Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a 31-yard touchdown and, coupled with a two-point pass to Smith-Schuster, a 28-21 victory.

The Bengals bungled and the Steelers are still streaking.

