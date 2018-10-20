Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Dick Modzelewski, A-K Valley native and Giants star tackle dies at 87

George Guido<style Type="Text/css"></style> | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 5:50 p.m.
FILE - This Sept. 17, 1960 file photo shows New York Giants Dick Modzelewski. Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, has died at 87. The team said in a statement Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 he died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. No cause was given. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - This Sept. 17, 1960 file photo shows New York Giants Dick Modzelewski. Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, has died at 87. The team said in a statement Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 he died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. No cause was given. (AP Photo, File)

Updated 2 hours ago

Dick Modzelewski, who began his football climb as a member of the Har-Brack High School WPIAL finalist in 1947 before a successful collegiate and professional career, died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio.

He was 87.

Modzelewski was nicknamed “Little Mo” because his brother, who was two years older, was Ed “Big Mo” Modzelewski.

Richard Blair Modzelewski was born on Feb. 16, 1931, in West Natrona in Harrison Township, Allegheny County .

During his time at Har-Brack, the Tigers compiled a 23-6-1 record, including an appearance in the 1947 Class AA title game at Forbes Field, a 27-0 loss to neighboring New Kensington High School. Class AA was where the largest high schools were classified at the time.

Modzelewski was named to the Pennsylvania All-State team as a lineman in 1948 before joining his brother at the University of Maryland.

While at Maryland, the Terapins were one of the nation’s most successful programs, going 22 games without a loss at one point and a No. 3 ranking in the country in 1951.

Modzelewski was the 1952 Outland Trophy winner, awarded to the nation’s top lineman. He found out about the award while playing in an all-star game in Arizona.

“I always credited Joe Blair, the Maryland publicity director who’s from Freeport, for promoting me,” Modzelweski said in a 2006 interview with the Tribune-Review. He was a second-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in 1953 and was traded to the Steelers on March 1, 1955, where it appeared he would again have Ed as a teammate.

But Ed was traded to the Cleveland Browns and Dick was sent to Detroit a year later.

The ‘Greatest Game’

Dick Modzelewski’s big break came in 1956 when he was traded to the New York Giants and became part of the original “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line that included Roosevelt Grier, Jim Katkavage and Andy Robustelli.

On Dec. 28, 1958, Dick was part of what has been called the NFL’s “Greatest Game,” the title matchup with the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium.

Modzelewski sacked Colts quarterback and fellow Western Pennsylvanian Johnny Unitas three times. But Unitas led the Colts to a game-tying touchdown in the final moments of the fourth period.

The game went into overtime in which the Colts won, 23-17. But the game was witnessed by an estimated 45 million people, one of the first sporting events that generated national TV attention and is credited with starting the NFL on the road to unprecedented popularity.

Modzelewski retired after three more NFL title game appearances with the Giants and two more with the Browns in 1964-65.

Dick played in a then-NFL record 180 consecutive games, a mark later broken by Jim Marshall of the Vikings and after that by quarterback Brett Favre.

He then embarked on a 23-year career as an NFL assistant, including being on Forrest Gregg’s staff during Cincinnati’s 1981 Super Bowl run.

‘Ducktown’

Modzelewski never forgot his roots, keeping ties with many from the Alle-Kiski Valley over the years. The neighborhood he grew up in was affectionately known as “Ducktown,” comprised of families who emigrated from Poland and other Eastern European countries.

Many families in that area raised ducks. When the time came, the residents made duck soup and pillows with duck feathers.

“I didn’t tell people I was from the Pittsburgh area, I told them I was from Ducktown,” Modzelewski said in a 1991 Valley News Dispatch interview.

Modzelewski was a member of the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame first induction class in 1970 and is also a University of Maryland Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

No cause of death was given in an Associated Press report Saturday.

Modzelewski is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jane, and four children.

A funeral is set for Oct. 26 in Mentor, Ohio.

Ed Modzelewski died on Feb. 28, 2015 in Sedona, Ariz., at 86.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me