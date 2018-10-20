Dick Modzelewski, A-K Valley native and Giants star tackle dies at 87

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dick Modzelewski, who began his football climb as a member of the Har-Brack High School WPIAL finalist in 1947 before a successful collegiate and professional career, died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio.

He was 87.

Modzelewski was nicknamed “Little Mo” because his brother, who was two years older, was Ed “Big Mo” Modzelewski.

Richard Blair Modzelewski was born on Feb. 16, 1931, in West Natrona in Harrison Township, Allegheny County .

During his time at Har-Brack, the Tigers compiled a 23-6-1 record, including an appearance in the 1947 Class AA title game at Forbes Field, a 27-0 loss to neighboring New Kensington High School. Class AA was where the largest high schools were classified at the time.

Modzelewski was named to the Pennsylvania All-State team as a lineman in 1948 before joining his brother at the University of Maryland.

While at Maryland, the Terapins were one of the nation’s most successful programs, going 22 games without a loss at one point and a No. 3 ranking in the country in 1951.

Modzelewski was the 1952 Outland Trophy winner, awarded to the nation’s top lineman. He found out about the award while playing in an all-star game in Arizona.

“I always credited Joe Blair, the Maryland publicity director who’s from Freeport, for promoting me,” Modzelweski said in a 2006 interview with the Tribune-Review. He was a second-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in 1953 and was traded to the Steelers on March 1, 1955, where it appeared he would again have Ed as a teammate.

But Ed was traded to the Cleveland Browns and Dick was sent to Detroit a year later.

The ‘Greatest Game’

Dick Modzelewski’s big break came in 1956 when he was traded to the New York Giants and became part of the original “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line that included Roosevelt Grier, Jim Katkavage and Andy Robustelli.

On Dec. 28, 1958, Dick was part of what has been called the NFL’s “Greatest Game,” the title matchup with the Baltimore Colts at Yankee Stadium.

Modzelewski sacked Colts quarterback and fellow Western Pennsylvanian Johnny Unitas three times. But Unitas led the Colts to a game-tying touchdown in the final moments of the fourth period.

The game went into overtime in which the Colts won, 23-17. But the game was witnessed by an estimated 45 million people, one of the first sporting events that generated national TV attention and is credited with starting the NFL on the road to unprecedented popularity.

Modzelewski retired after three more NFL title game appearances with the Giants and two more with the Browns in 1964-65.

Dick played in a then-NFL record 180 consecutive games, a mark later broken by Jim Marshall of the Vikings and after that by quarterback Brett Favre.

He then embarked on a 23-year career as an NFL assistant, including being on Forrest Gregg’s staff during Cincinnati’s 1981 Super Bowl run.

‘Ducktown’

Modzelewski never forgot his roots, keeping ties with many from the Alle-Kiski Valley over the years. The neighborhood he grew up in was affectionately known as “Ducktown,” comprised of families who emigrated from Poland and other Eastern European countries.

Many families in that area raised ducks. When the time came, the residents made duck soup and pillows with duck feathers.

“I didn’t tell people I was from the Pittsburgh area, I told them I was from Ducktown,” Modzelewski said in a 1991 Valley News Dispatch interview.

Modzelewski was a member of the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame first induction class in 1970 and is also a University of Maryland Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

No cause of death was given in an Associated Press report Saturday.

Modzelewski is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jane, and four children.

A funeral is set for Oct. 26 in Mentor, Ohio.

Ed Modzelewski died on Feb. 28, 2015 in Sedona, Ariz., at 86.

George Guido is a freelance writer.