Penguins hope to avoid Stanley Cup talent drain

As they stumbled through November and even as they tentatively found their footing before the NHL hit its Christmas break, it was fair to wonder if the Pittsburgh Penguins had been victimized by the same curse that haunted a few other accomplished franchises before them in the salary-cap era.

It’s the Stanley Cup talent drain.

Players with rings on their fingers tend to command bigger contracts than players without them. Championship teams must pony up to keep their own guys while skimping elsewhere in the lineup or let valuable players walk for bigger paydays elsewhere.

The Penguins have done both. They gave raises to Matt Murray and Bryan Rust and let Nick Bonino and Trevor Daley go in free agency. They traded Conor Sheary to Buffalo largely because they couldn’t accommodate his cap hit. They moved Marc-Andre Fleury to Vegas and installed Casey DeSmith as backup goalie in a move that saved millions of dollars of salary space.

“I just think it’s part of today’s game in a salary-cap world,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s very difficult for any organization to keep their teams intact for any length of time. To a certain extent, you become a victim of your own success.”

For most successful teams, the Penguins included, the plan is to continue to replace departed contributors with younger, cheaper talent on the back end of the depth chart.

It’s critical that the process goes well, lest a team slip into the void that has swallowed up the Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings this season.

“The way the business of the game is set up, I think it forces organizations to have to continue to look for fresh people to come in and energize the environment,” Sullivan said. “We talk a lot with our group about just trying to get some young guys on our roster every year that can come in and, usually, they’re on entry-level contracts. So from a salary-cap standpoint, it’s friendly in that regard, but they also bring energy and things of that sort that I think inspire the veteran guys and the core guys.”

Here’s a position-by-position look at how the Penguins have navigated the process so far.

GOALIES

Mainstays: Murray

Out: Fleury

In: DeSmith

From a sentimental standpoint, Fleury is obviously the most significant cap casualty the Penguins have endured. On the ice, though, DeSmith’s .926 save percentage this season is better than Fleury’s .916 from 2015-17. The real problem for the Penguins hasn’t been Fleury’s departure. It’s been Murray’s regression. His .900 save percentage this season pales in comparison to his .925 from the championship years.

DEFENSE

Mainstays: Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz

Out: Ian Cole, Trevor Daley, Ben Lovejoy, Ron Hainsey

In: Jack Johnson, Jamie Oleksiak, Marcus Pettersson, Juuso Riikola

Many Penguins fans still mourn the loss of Cole, but ,again, that’s probably more about sentimentality than on-ice performance. The Penguins have defensemen who can fill the void Cole left. What they don’t have is defensemen who can skate like Daley and Lovejoy. The return of Justin Schultz from injury in February should help in that regard, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if general manager Jim Rutherford were on the lookout for speed on “D.”

FORWARDS

Mainstays: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Patric Hornqvist, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Matt Cullen

Out: Bonino, Sheary, Carl Hagelin, Chris Kunitz, Eric Fehr, Tom Kuhnhackl

In: Derick Brassard, Tanner Pearson, Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese, Riley Sheahan, Derek Grant

Trading away Hagelin and Sheary made the Penguins incrementally slower, but the bigger issue is fit. Hagelin and Sheary were excellent complements for the team’s top-six superstars. Bonino gave them what they needed in a third-line center. Can players like Simon, Aston-Reese, Pearson and Brassard fit into those roles effectively? It’s one of the bigger questions the Penguins need to answer in the second half of the season.

