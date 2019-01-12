Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Jake Guentzel's hat trick helps Penguins storm past Ducks

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, 1:06 a.m.
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (right) celebrates a goal with right wing Phil Kessel during the second period against the Ducks on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
The Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (right) celebrates a goal with right wing Phil Kessel during the second period against the Ducks on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.

Updated 7 hours ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Guentzel scored three times, Phil Kessel got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early three-goal deficit for a 7-4 victory over the Ducks on Friday night, sending Anaheim to its 10th consecutive loss.

Tanner Pearson scored the tying goal midway through the third and added another with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left for the Penguins, who roared back for their 10th win in 11 games with a four-goal third period.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and three assists, and Guentzel scored two goals in the second period and added an empty-netter to wrap up his second hat trick of the season in a wild opener to Pittsburgh’s five-game West Coast road trip.

Jakob Silfverberg scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal late in the second period, but the Ducks haven’t won since Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh, going 0-7-3.

John Gibson made 29 saves against his hometown team but was shredded in the third period along with Anaheim’s struggling defense.

Matt Murray stopped 21 shots for the Penguins.

Nick Ritchie, Ryan Getzlaf and Daniel Sprong scored in the first period, but the Ducks couldn’t maintain their start.

Guentzel scored twice and Malkin got another as the Penguins erased Anaheim’s 3-0 lead in an 11-minute span of the second period.

Pittsburgh trailed 4-3 midway through the third before Pearson and Kessel scored 48 seconds apart. Kessel put the Pens ahead by taking the puck away from Jacob Larsson and shrugging off the defenseman’s checks to score on his own rebound.

Both of these longtime playoff contenders got off to slow starts this season, but only the Penguins have managed to maintain their recovery. Anaheim’s slump shows no signs of abating as it wrapped up an 0-3-3 homestand.

Anaheim led 3-0 late in the first period on a goal by Sprong, who was traded from the Penguins to Anaheim last month in a deal for defenseman Marcus Pettersson. Sprong has six goals in his first 5½ weeks with the Ducks, flashing the potential that the 21-year-old Dutchman never reached often enough for the club that drafted him in the second round in 2015.

The Penguins rallied with a ferocious second period, tying it with Guentzel’s second goal of the period on a power play. Guentzel recorded his fourth multigoal game of the year and secured his second career 20-goal season, closing in on his career-high 22 from last season.

Silfverberg reclaimed the lead for Anaheim with a short-handed breakaway goal after Adam Henrique forced a turnover by Malkin at mid-ice, but Pearson evened it again with 10:27 left.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me