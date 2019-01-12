Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Guy, No. 4 Virginia stay perfect with 63-43 win over Clemson

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, 3:52 p.m.
Virginia's head coach Tony Bennett watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Shelton Mitchell brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Virginia's Kyle Guy shoots a 3-pointer over Clemson's Shelton Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kyle Guy had 13 points, De’Andre Hunter scored 12 and No. 4 Virginia improved to 15-0 with a 63-43 victory over Clemson on Saturday.

Clemson started the day with a national championship football parade and celebration just a few steps away at Death Valley. The basketball Tigers (10-6, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had hoped to add to the good feelings with their first win over Virginia since 2012.

Instead, the Cavaliers turned up their trademark defense to make it a long afternoon for Clemson and maintain their run as the ACC’s only undefeated squad at 3-0.

The Tigers cut a double-digit lead to 29-27 on Marcquise Reed’s basket early in the second half. Virginia, though, followed with an 18-5 run where it made five 3-pointers to restore the lead and cruise to its ninth straight victory over the Clemson.

Virginia’s defense and Guy put Clemson in a large, early hole. Guy came in leading the Cavs at more than 15 points a game and scored 13 of the team’s first 21 points off three 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers lead the country with 51.8 points allowed a game this season, and they smothered the Tigers early. Clemson missed 14 of its first 15 shots to fall behind 15-4.

Clemson finally got going and cut it to 27-21 at halftime after a basket by Elijah Thomas and two foul shots by Reed in the final minute. The Tigers couldn’t sustain the momentum into the second half.

Clemson started 0-3 in ACC play for the first time since losing its first five league games in 1999-2000.

Reed was Clemson’s only double-figure scorer with 14 points, but he shot just 3 of 14 from the field and missed his five 3-point attempts.

THE BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are steady, relentless and precise on both sides of the ball. Ty Jerome, a double-digit scorer, had not made a field goal in the opening half, yet hit two critical 3s in Virginia’s decisive run in the second half. He finished with eight points.

Clemson: The Tigers have lost three straight ACC games, and each time they struggled to score early. They trailed Duke 40-33 at the break and lost 87-68, then were down 40-32 at Syracuse in a 61-53 loss. In this one, Clemson trailed by 12 points in the first half and, despite cutting things to 29-27 early in second, could not stay close.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts No. 9 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Clemson is home against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

