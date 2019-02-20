Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
3 former UPJ wrestlers to be inducted into Division II Hall of Fame
3 former UPJ wrestlers to be inducted into Division II Hall of Fame

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:43 p.m
Three Pitt-Johnstown national champions are part of the 2019 class that will be inducted into the Division II National Wrestling Hall of Fame on March 7 in Cleveland.

Penn-Trafford graduate Lee Schickel, Shad Benton and Shane Valko are part of the six-member class. The others being inducted are Antonio Guerra and Andy Uhl of the University of Findlay, along with Findlay coach Shawn Nelson.

Schickel was a four-time Division II national qualifier and a three-time All-American, winning a national title in 1996.

He had a 108-25 record and suffered just one career dual meet loss at 126 pounds. Schickel earned a 7-6 sudden death overtime decision over Adams State (Colo.) Michael Barreras. He placed seventh in 1993 and fifth in 1995.

Benton was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American, and a 2002 national champion. He ended his three-year Pitt-Johnstown career with a 101-9 overall record and a 45-1 dual meet record at 157.

Valko, a three-time All-American, closed out his Pitt-Johnstown career as the 2010 NCAA Division II national champion at 133 pounds and was the 2009-10 National Wrestling Coaches Association Wrestler of the Year. He was 115-30.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
