3 teams have already reached out about Antonio Brown, Steelers’ Kevin Colbert says | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

3 teams have already reached out about Antonio Brown, Steelers’ Kevin Colbert says

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, February 22, 2019 2:27 p.m
The process of trading Antonio Brown is off and running in earnest.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said “let’s say three teams have touched base” with the Steelers regarding a trade for Brown, the disgruntled All Pro wide receiver who is seeking a new team. Colbert was speaking in a Friday afternoon interview on NFL Network.

“And we will see where that (interest in trading for Brown) grows,” Colbert said. “And I think it will continue to grow.”

Brown, his father and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with Colbert and Steelers president Art Rooney II on Tuesday in Florida. At a news conference Wednesday, Colbert confirmed the Steelers were going to seek a trade for Brown but only if they got preferably compensation.

Colbert reiterated that Friday on NFL Network. He discussed how teams will have a better idea of what they are willing to offer once their free-agency evaluations are complete and after the combine when draft-eligible players are better known.

“The demand and interest in a potential player like Antonio Brown being available, that will unfurl over these next few weeks as teams get better perspective,” Colbert said.

“If we can come to something that happens to benefit both sides, great,” Colbert said of a trade. “But if it doesn’t benefit us, it won’t happen.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

