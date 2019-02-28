Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
49ers haven’t contacted Steelers about Antonio Brown | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

49ers haven’t contacted Steelers about Antonio Brown

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:27 p.m
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown stands on the sideline during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — Antonio Brown has used social media to express a desire to play for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

So far, the interest hasn’t been mutual.

49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday that he has not contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers about acquiring Brown, who has requested a trade.

Lynch made light of the tweets between 49ers tight end George Kittle and Brown, who also photoshopped a picture wearing a 49ers jersey and has spoken with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice about heading to the Bay Area.

“It’s funny how one tweet from one player to another turns into interest and all of that, but hey that is the world we live in,” Lynch said. “I can tell you that like every team in this league we think this guy is a heck of a football player but we have not had talks with the Steelers, I can tell you that.”

When pressed on why the 49ers have not contacted the Steelers, Lynch reiterated how much he respects Brown as a player.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
