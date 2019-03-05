Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 defensive players and kicker get franchise tags | TribLIVE.com
NFL

5 defensive players and kicker get franchise tags

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:19 p.m
840794_web1_840794-69f169a6047a4b968abe6c7f567c38ff
AP
The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

56 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Five defensive players, all premier pass rushers, and 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, were given franchise tags by their teams before Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

Ends DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas and Frank Clark of Seattle, linebackers Dee Ford of Kansas City and Jadeveon Clowney of Houston, and DT Grady Jarrett of Atlanta received nonexclusive tags. So did Gould.

That means the players can negotiate with other teams, which would be required to give up two first-round draft choices as compensation for signing the tagged player — something that rarely occurs.

The amount a defensive end must be offered is $17.128 million for 2019. Linebackers would get $15.443 million. A defensive tackle must get $15.209 million and a kicker $4.971 million.

Free agency begins at 4 p.m. March 13.

Lawrence, 26, was tagged for a second straight year. He is in line for $20.5 million, 120 percent more than he made under the tag last season. Even if the 26-year-old signs it, Lawrence and his representatives have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Dallas.

Last year, Lawrence signed a $17.1 million contract the same day the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him. He had 10½ sacks as the main cog in Dallas’ improved defense this past season.

Clark, 25, had a career-high 13 sacks in 2018 despite no longer having veterans Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril up front with him. Those were the most sacks by any Seattle player since 2007.

“It’s been marvelous to watch him grow. He’s grown within the program,” coach Pete Carroll said of Clark late last season. “How many years has he been here? Four? Yeah, so it’s like he’s a senior now, and he’s acting like it. He’s embraced the opportunity and the role.

“He’s just grown up right before our eyes and he speaks so clearly about how it all works together.”

Ford, who will be 27 this month, comes off the best season of his career with 13 sacks and forcing an NFL-leading seven fumbles. The Chiefs have expressed an interest in a long-term deal, though they are also open to trading him as they switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 base defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“The one thing he can do, and we all know this, he is an explosive football player that makes a lot of plays,” said Spagnuolo, who was hired after the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the AFC title game to turn around one of the league’s worst defenses. “He’s had some production, and if he is here with us, I’ll be excited to have him and be excited to work with him.”

Clowney, 26, repeatedly has said he’d like to remain a Texan, and after Houston lost 21-7 to the Colts in the wild-card round in January, he reiterated that sentiment.

“We were a lot better than what we played (against Indianapolis),” he said then. “Of course I want to come back and show everybody that with this team. But that’s up to them.”

Jarrett was a bright spot in the Falcons’ disappointing 2018 season. The 25-year-old had 52 tackles and set career highs with six sacks and three forced fumbles as the leader of Atlanta’s defensive front.

“As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority,” Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff said. “Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window.”

Gould, 36, has been the NFL’s most accurate kicker during his two seasons with San Francisco. Gould has made 72 of 75 field goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra points. He leads the NFL in made field goals and field goal percentage over that span.

Categories: Sports | NFL
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.