A-K Valley campus clippings: Marzolfs have strong showing at PAC swimming

Mallory Marzolf won on every day of the three-day Presidents’ Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships.

Marzolf, a Deer Lakes graduate and sophomore at Chatham, defended her conference titles in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.60 seconds), 100 backstroke (57.64 seconds) and 200 backstroke (2:06.07).

The strong Marzolf performances went beyond Mallory, too. Senior Iris Marzolf (Deer Lakes) finished third in the 200 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Senior Jade Marzolf (Deer Lakes) placed fourth in the 200 butterfly and sixth in both the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

The Marzolf sisters also set school records with the 200 free relay, which finished second, and the 400 medley relay, which placed third. The 400 free relay and 200 medley relay that all three sisters swam on took third.

Penn State Behrend: Freshman Matt Karenbauer (Knoch) had a strong debut at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships. He won conference titles in the 100 butterfly (52.28 seconds) and 200 butterfly (1:57.14). He added a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley and swam on the first-place 200 and 400 medley relays.

Baseball

IUP: Redshirt senior Matt Swartz (Freeport) slugged a pair of home runs in the Crimson Hawks’ first five games, going deep in a loss at UNC Pemboke and a loss to Le Moyne. Swartz is hitting .313 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and five runs scored.

Men’s basketball

Allegheny: Billy Urso (Fox Chapel) celebrated his senior day by scoring 16 points, his second-highest total of the season, as the Gators beat Kenyon, 76-75. Earlier in the week, he moved into third place in school history in career 3-pointers with 186.

La Roche: Sophomore Austin Hannes (Knoch) scored a team-high 16 points in a win over Penn State Altoona, clinching a perfect regular-season conference record for the Redhawks.

Saint Vincent: Senior Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) shot 4 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, finishing with 11 points as the Bearcats clinched the PAC regular-season championship with an 80-73 win over Chatham.

Women’s basketball

Allegheny: Junior Zoe Soilis (Freeport) scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 72-50 loss to Kenyon. Earlier in the week, she had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an 87-69 loss to Hiram.

Mercyhurst: Sophomore Eliza Oswalt (Burrell) scored 14 points and added five rebounds as the Lakers beat Seton Hill, 88-66, on Saturday.

St. Francis (Pa.): Senior Courtney Zezza (Plum) became the school’s all-time leading shot-blocker in a 77-65 win over Farleigh Dickinson, going along with a 15-point, eight-rebound performance. Zezza has 279 career blocks, breaking a school record that stood for 33 years.

Softball

Westminster: Freshman Krystyna Burdelski (Fox Chapel) was named a PAC Softball Player to Watch for the upcoming season.

Women’s tennis

Slippery Rock: Junior Lacey Cohen (Fox Chapel) had a strong performance in The Rock’s 7-0 victory over Notre Dame College. In first singles, Cohen beat Emily Hofsess, 6-0, 6-1. She also teamed with Olivia Warner for a 6-0 win at second doubles.

Track and field

Cal (Pa.): Sophomore Jalen Cloud (Kiski Area) set a personal record in the triple jump, leaping 14.11 meters to finish in third place at the Kent State Tune Up.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .