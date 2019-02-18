Adam Frazier looking forward to starting at second base for Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. – Adam Frazier is adjusting to a new concept, at least for him, as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After playing all three outfield spots and three infield spots as well as serving as a designated hitter over the past two seasons, Frazier entered spring training as the starting second baseman.

“I have a good opportunity ahead of me. I know I’ve got a lot of work to do, so I’m going to hit the ground running here day one,” Frazier said. “I’m looking forward to getting after it. What I’m most excited about is just being able to have that focus on one spot and not have to worry about bouncing around.

“I think it helps anybody, coming to the yard every day and knowing where you’re going to be.”

Frazier also is open to the idea of batting leadoff this season, after a strong second half last year. He slashed .239/.323/.355 with three homer runs and eight RBI in the first 58 games before being sent to Triple-A Indianapolis in early June. Frazier returned in late July and slashed .306/.357/.533 with seven homers and 27 RBI in the final 55 games.

“The biggest thing that helped him was that he went down (to Indy) with a mindset that he had to get better,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He may have been disappointed individually, but then there always is that challenge individually of, are you going to get better or bitter? That’s a hard move. He maximized his opportunities and worked hard on his defense.

“He repeated his swing, there was some power, there was some air in his swing and ability to drive the ball. He came back and put a foot down. It was fun to watch.”

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .