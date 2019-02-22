Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
After Manny Machado, Padres could be open to more big signings | TribLIVE.com
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida
MLB

After Manny Machado, Padres could be open to more big signings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Friday, February 22, 2019 1:10 p.m
788432_web1_788432-1887b1a54730446c9a31c232a9d8726e
AP
In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Los Angeles Dodgers’ Manny Machado celebrates his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with the rebuilding San Diego Padres, the biggest contract ever for a free agent. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

About an hour ago

PEORIA, Ariz. — After adding Manny Machado, the San Diego Padres didn’t shoot down the notion that another big news conference could be ahead.

With Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still free agents, could the Padres make another surprising signing?

“We’re always open-minded to looking at improving our club,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Friday at Machado’s introductory news conference. “We understand we want to be at the top part of the standings. We have a lot of work to do from that standpoint.”

San Diego has never won a World Series, hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 and hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2006. The Padres lost 96 games last year.

In a market stung by the move of the NFL’s Chargers, the Padres have made the two most expensive free-agent signings of the last two years. They gave first baseman Eric Hosmer a $144 million, seven-year contract last February and signed Machado to a $300 million, 10-deal deal, the highest ever for a free agent and second only to Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million, 13-year agreement.

“We’ll see how the next few weeks play out,” Preller said.

A 26-year-old four-time All-Star, Machado will play third base for the Padres. He said San Diego started to pursue him last month. He put on a white Padres No. 13 jersey as photographers’ flashes lit the room.

“I liked what A.J. had to say. I liked the game plan, what they brought to the table, from ownership to front office to coaching staff to the players,” Machado said. “The whole shebang was just so, so, so perfect.”

Machado had shifted from third base to shortstop with Baltimore at the start of last season and had expressed a preference to stay at that position. Prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is viewed as the Padres’ shortstop of the future.

“Shortstop was a big key, but at the end of the day it’s always a matter of what team, what position, how would it be?” Machado said. “I’ve played third base my entire life, moved over obviously because I’ve always wanted to, the spot was open, but coming here to come play third base, I saw a great opportunity to help out other guys, help out young guys, help out Tatis.”

Machado hit .297 last year and set career bests with 37 homers and 107 RBIs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he has a .282 career average with 175 homers and 513 RBIs in seven big league seasons.

He caused a stir during the NL Championship Series last October when he failed to run out a grounder and later said: “Obviously I’m not going to change, I’m not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle’ and run down the line and slide to first base.”

Machado termed that “stuff that you kind of just put in the past. You address it at the moment and you just move forward from it.”

Categories: Sports | MLB
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.