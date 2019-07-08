Alison Riske’s WPIAL coach talks Wimbledon upset, quarterfinals vs. Serena Williams

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Peters Township tennis product Alison Riske upset the top seed and world No. 1 at Wimbledon.

Her reward? A quarterfinal match against legendary champion Serena Williams. It’s at 8 a.m. Tuesday. And it’ll be played on Centre Court.

No pressure.

Riske, the No. 55-ranked player in the world, stunned French Open champion Ash Barty, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, in the Wimbledon Round of 16 Monday. Her coach at Peters Township, Brandt Bowman, joins me to discuss how she managed to pull off the upset.

We also get into her history at Peters Township, her style versus Williams’ and what a Grand Slam title would mean to the Pittsburgh tennis community.

Most importantly, if she wins Wimbledon, will Riske bust out a Terrible Towel at Centre Court?

