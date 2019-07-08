Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Alison Riske’s WPIAL coach talks Wimbledon upset, quarterfinals vs. Serena Williams | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Alison Riske’s WPIAL coach talks Wimbledon upset, quarterfinals vs. Serena Williams

Tim Benz
Tim Benz
1387749_web1_1384760-1184bb7f13a4471d952d5ba2aacd725e
AP Photo
United States’ Alison Riske serves to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in a women’s singles match during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Peters Township tennis product Alison Riske upset the top seed and world No. 1 at Wimbledon.

Her reward? A quarterfinal match against legendary champion Serena Williams. It’s at 8 a.m. Tuesday. And it’ll be played on Centre Court.

No pressure.

Riske, the No. 55-ranked player in the world, stunned French Open champion Ash Barty, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, in the Wimbledon Round of 16 Monday. Her coach at Peters Township, Brandt Bowman, joins me to discuss how she managed to pull off the upset.

LISTEN: Can Alison Riske upset Serena Williams?

We also get into her history at Peters Township, her style versus Williams’ and what a Grand Slam title would mean to the Pittsburgh tennis community.

Most importantly, if she wins Wimbledon, will Riske bust out a Terrible Towel at Centre Court?

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at [email protected] or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.