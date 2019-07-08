Alison Riske’s WPIAL coach talks Wimbledon upset, quarterfinals vs. Serena Williams
Peters Township tennis product Alison Riske upset the top seed and world No. 1 at Wimbledon.
Her reward? A quarterfinal match against legendary champion Serena Williams. It’s at 8 a.m. Tuesday. And it’ll be played on Centre Court.
No pressure.
Riske, the No. 55-ranked player in the world, stunned French Open champion Ash Barty, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, in the Wimbledon Round of 16 Monday. Her coach at Peters Township, Brandt Bowman, joins me to discuss how she managed to pull off the upset.
LISTEN: Can Alison Riske upset Serena Williams?
We also get into her history at Peters Township, her style versus Williams’ and what a Grand Slam title would mean to the Pittsburgh tennis community.
Most importantly, if she wins Wimbledon, will Riske bust out a Terrible Towel at Centre Court?
"Alison Riske has caused a major upset on 'Manic Monday'"
No.1 seed @ashbar96 is out of The Championships after losing 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to @Riske4rewards #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HqCbDNC8mr
— Wimbledon Channel (@WimbledonChnl) July 8, 2019
