Alle-Kiski Valley basketball previews for Feb. 16 games

WPIAL playoff previews

Boys

Class 3A

No. 6 Deer Lakes (15-6) vs. No. 11 Charleroi (11-10)

3 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Oaks

Winner plays: No. 3 North Catholic (18-4) or No. 14 Valley (8-10) on Thursday in quarterfinals.

Coaches: Terence Parham, Deer Lakes; Bill Wiltz, Charleroi

Points scored/allowed: Deer Lakes, 57.6/48.6; Charleroi, 57.3/53.4

Players to watch: Brad Perrotte, Deer Lakes (sr., G); Legend Davis, Charleroi (jr., G)

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Deer Lakes, 2018, first round (lost to Ambridge, 62-56); Charleroi, 2017, first round (lost to Aliquippa, 70-51)

About Deer Lakes: The Lancers won the Section 3-3A championship, their first outright title since 1992. Their last playoff victory came even before that, in 1985. Perrotte averages more than 20 points per game.

About Charleroi: The Cougars won just seven games last season but made it back to the playoffs this year after finishing third in Section 4-3A. Charleroi led its defense-oriented section in scoring but dropped three of its final four games.

No. 14 Valley (8-10) vs. No. 3 North Catholic (18-4)

3 p.m. Saturday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No. 6 Deer Lakes (15-6) or No. 11 Charleroi (11-10) on Thursday in quarterfinals

Coaches: Mark Faulx, Valley; Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic

Points scored/allowed: Valley, 57.7/61.6; North Catholic, 76.0/55.1

Players to watch: Deonte Ross, Valley (sr., G/F); Isaac DeGregorio, North Catholic (jr., G)

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Valley, 2018, quarterfinals (L, 53-47, to Quaker Valley); North Catholic, 2018, semifinals (L, 54-49, to Seton LaSalle)

About Valley: The Vikings are making their third consecutive playoff appearance, just the second time in 25 years they accomplished that. After missing three starters to injury or team-related reasons midway through the season, Valley closed with four wins in its final six games.

About North Catholic: The Trojans boast the highest-scoring offense in Class 3A, topping 80 points 11 times. Isaac DeGregorio (20.6) and Jackson Paschall (15.6) lead the team in scoring. North Catholic split the Section 2-3A title with Seton LaSalle.

Class 2A

First round

No. 11 Springdale (12-8) vs. No. 6 Jeannette (12-10)

2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gateway

Winner plays: No. 3 Sewickley Academy (12-8) on Feb. 22 in quarterfinals.

Coaches: Aaron Epps, Springdale; Adrian Batts, Jeannette

Points scored/allowed: Springdale, 56.1/52.3; Jeannette, 53.4/51.5

Players to watch: Michael Zolnierczyk, Springdale (sr., G); Anthony Sharp, Jeannette (jr., G)

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Jeannette, 2018 (lost to OLSH, 72-64, in semifinals); Springdale, 2018 (lost to OLSH, 73-46, in quarterfinals)

About Jeannette: Jeannette and Springdale are former section opponents. Both lost to OLSH in consecutive rounds in last year’s playoffs. The Jayhawks have never missed the playoffs or finished worse than second in their section in 10 seasons under Batts. Sharp has two games with eight 3-pointers this season.

About Springdale: The Dynamos are coached by first-year Aaron Epps, the former girls coach at Hempfield. They needed a buzzer-beating win over Summit Academy and a late rally to get past Riverview to assure a playoff berth in Section 1. Starters Roman Liberati and Logan Dexter are injured.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .