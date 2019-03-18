Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: IUP’s Myers shines on big stage

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Natalie Myers helped IUP reach the brink of its second consecutive regional women’s basketball title.

The Burrell graduate, a redshirt junior in her first season with the Crimson Hawks, scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds in IUP’s 66-58 win over Virginia Union in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament on Saturday.

The win put IUP into Monday’s championship game against Cal (Pa.), with the winner advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Myers, who scored 11 points in IUP’s first-round win over Bowie State, is averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.): Senior Courtney Zezza (Plum) scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the Red Flash’s 65-54 loss to Robert Morris in the Northeast Conference championship game Sunday. Zezza added six rebounds and two steals in the final game of her record-breaking career. She finished as the school’s all-time leader in blocks with 299 and also set the single-season mark with 110 during her sophomore season.

Baseball

Seton Hill: Redshirt senior Nick Stotler (Plum) had a season-high four hits, scored two runs and stole a base in a 9-8 win over Le Moyne College on Friday. He added three hits, including a double, and an RBI in a 9-8 win Sunday over Millersville.

Softball

Franciscan: Freshman Anna Swierczewski (St. Joseph) hit her first career home run in a 4-0 victory over Fitchburg State. She added a double and scored a pair of runs.

Gannon: Junior Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) had four hits, including a double, scored a run and drove in a run in a 10-9 win over Clarion. Taliani also hit her first home run of the season in a 7-0 win over Point Park.

Penn State Behrend: Freshman Ashleigh Schmidt (Freeport) hit her first career home run in a 5-1 loss to Saint Benedict. She also doubled and tripled, scored a run and drove in another in a 6-5 win over Saint Joseph’s (Maine). Senior Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) drove in a pair of runs in a 9-5 win over Bluffton.

Pitt-Johnstown: Sophomore Kristie Radvan (Freeport) had a pair of hits, including her first home run of the season, and two RBIs in a 6-0 win over St. Michael’s College. She also picked up a win in her first start of the season, pitching a complete game and allowing three earned runs in a 6-4 victory over No. 25 Winona State.

Thiel: Senior Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) was the hero in an 8-7 win over Hiram, ending the game with a walk-off double. Senior Jess Kelley (Freeport) had two hits in the second game of that doubleheader with Hiram, a 7-4 victory. Kelley earned the win.

Women’s tennis

Slippery Rock: Junior Lacey Cohen (Fox Chapel) was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week last week. Competing at No. 1 singles, Cohen has a 10-9 record and an 8-6 record at doubles.

Track and field

Pitt: Sophomore Nikki Scherer (Burrell) helped the Panthers start the season strong by teaming with Breanna Phillips, Nina Crawford and Sydni Townsend to win the 1,600-meter relay at the Yellow Jacket Invitational at Georgia Tech. The quartet finished in 3 minutes, 45.24 seconds.

Waynesburg: Sophomore Ryan VanTine (Valley) placed fifth in the shot put at Muskingham’s Muskie Duals, recording a toss of 39 feet, 5 3/4 inches.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .