Analysis: Could Vontaze Burfict end up with Raiders and Antonio Brown? | TribLIVE.com
Breakfast With Benz

Analysis: Could Vontaze Burfict end up with Raiders and Antonio Brown?

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:37 a.m
901932_web1_AP_926160823449
In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict, right, runs into Steelers’ Antonio Brown (84) during the second half of an AFC wild-card game in Cincinnati.

This is too good to be true.

Probably. Because I’m guessing it’ll never happen.

Oh. But I wish it could.

The Bengals have released Pittsburgh’s public enemy No. 1: Vontaze Burfict. You know. The venomous linebacker who did this to Antonio Brown — when Pittsburgh still loved Antonio Brown.

Word from NFL.com is that one of the teams interested in signing Burfict is … the Raiders.

The Raiders signing Burfict? In theory, that makes perfect sense. Oakland is the team known for being the NFL’s “criminal element.” The team where malpracticing veterans go to rehabilitate their images.

And fail.

All the time.

Burfict is the personification of the Silver and Black. He’s been suspended in each of the last three seasons.

But you can’t possibly put him in the same locker room as Brown. Not after the whole Oakland organization has hitched its wagon to that star by trading for A.B. last week.

Can you?

Remember, when the former Steelers wideout repeatedly screamed “Karma!” in the locker room after JuJu Smith-Schuster cleaned Burfict’s clock in 2017?

Brown went on to say Burfict “had it coming” because of the hit to the head he received in the 2015 playoffs, pictured above.

Now the Raiders may want to put those two together, in the same uniform, before Brown even takes a snap as “Mr. Big Chest — West Coast?”

Twitter seems to share in my skepticism about that working out.

I may just cover Oakland’s training camp instead of going to Latrobe. If the Raiders weren’t the favorites to be the hosts of “Hard Knocks” on HBO, they will be if this move actually happens.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

