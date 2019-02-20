Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Andrew McCutchen compares Phillies’ OF situation to time with Pirates | TribLIVE.com
MLB

Andrew McCutchen compares Phillies’ OF situation to time with Pirates

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 9:10 p.m
AP
The Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen works out at the Phillies’ spring training baseball facility, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Andrew McCutchen is ready to boost the Philadelphia Phillies with his bat, glove and brain.

Signed to a $50 million, three-year contract, McCutchen said he enjoys his role as the veteran in the outfield and likes what he has seen from his younger teammates.

The 32-year-old McCutchen is set to start in left. He returns to the National League after finishing up last season with the New York Yankees — he spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, joined San Francisco last year and then was traded to the the New York Yankees.

The five-time All-Star hit a combined .255 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs last season.

McCutchen said he is coming into camp knowing the Phillies have a surplus of outfielders, with Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr looking for time in the lineup.

“There are no set spots,” McCutchen said. “We’ve got a lot of guys out who are competing for positions, and that’s a good thing to have in camp.

“Everybody is out there working hard. Working to win the job, or even if they don’t, they know they could be the next man up. The competition is good for the outfield as a whole.”

While speculation swirls that the Phillies are in the mix for free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, McCutchen said he sees a lot of upside in the current group of outfielders in camp. He compares them to his former teammates with the Pirates.

“It’s similar to when I was on the Pirates with Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco,” McCutchen said. “We were able to work together, challenge each other and grow together.

“I’m happy to be here to help facilitate that here. We will be able to help each other out, and I can share my knowledge and my experience.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has raved about McCutchen’s versatility and his ability to hit anywhere in the lineup, suggesting he’ll use him at the top of the order when the situation presents itself.

McCutchen likely will start out around the middle of the lineup when spring games start Friday.

“I can hit anywhere you put me,” McCutchen said. “I’ve been up and down the lineup, and there’s not one place that I’m way more comfortable at than another. I’m comfortable leading off, hitting third, fifth, sixth whatever. I’ve done it all.”

Categories: Sports | MLB
