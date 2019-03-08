Antonio Brown indicates that trade coming in ‘less than 24 hours’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Antonio Brown predicts he will be employed by a new NFL team within “24 hours.”

Brown, who reportedly scuttled a possible trade to the Buffalo Bills, posted a live Instagram video Friday afternoon in which he indicated that his nine-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers is about to come to a close.

“Stay tuned,” Brown said while filming his video at a gym in South Florida while working out with Steelers players Jaylen Samuels and Ola Adeniyi. “AB may be somewhere in less than 24 hours.”

While working out, Brown was wearing a black tank top with a gray T-shirt underneath. Someone in the video noted the colors of his apparel, which could have been a nod to the Oakland Raiders, whose colors are silver and black.

NFL Network reported late Friday night that the Bills were “closing in” on a trade for Brown but backed out when the 30-year-old wide receiver reportedly declined to play in Buffalo.

“Don’t believe what they say about fake news,” Brown said in the video.

Later, after the completion of a workout, Brown turned to face the camera and said, “I’ll be announcing my new team in like little bit. Sorry for all the confusion. Something positive is about to be happening real soon, trust me. Stay by the phone.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .