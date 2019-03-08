Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Antonio Brown indicates that trade coming in ‘less than 24 hours’ | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Antonio Brown indicates that trade coming in ‘less than 24 hours’

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:48 p.m
856298_web1_AP_18301748515768
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) greets fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh.

53 minutes ago

Antonio Brown predicts he will be employed by a new NFL team within “24 hours.”

Brown, who reportedly scuttled a possible trade to the Buffalo Bills, posted a live Instagram video Friday afternoon in which he indicated that his nine-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers is about to come to a close.

“Stay tuned,” Brown said while filming his video at a gym in South Florida while working out with Steelers players Jaylen Samuels and Ola Adeniyi. “AB may be somewhere in less than 24 hours.”

While working out, Brown was wearing a black tank top with a gray T-shirt underneath. Someone in the video noted the colors of his apparel, which could have been a nod to the Oakland Raiders, whose colors are silver and black.

NFL Network reported late Friday night that the Bills were “closing in” on a trade for Brown but backed out when the 30-year-old wide receiver reportedly declined to play in Buffalo.

“Don’t believe what they say about fake news,” Brown said in the video.

Later, after the completion of a workout, Brown turned to face the camera and said, “I’ll be announcing my new team in like little bit. Sorry for all the confusion. Something positive is about to be happening real soon, trust me. Stay by the phone.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.