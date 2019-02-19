Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Antonio Brown tweets meeting with Art Rooney II, says ‘time to move on’ | TribLIVE.com
Antonio Brown tweets meeting with Art Rooney II, says 'time to move on'
Steelers/NFL

Antonio Brown tweets meeting with Art Rooney II, says ‘time to move on’

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 11:28 a.m
771158_web1_AP_18339691153357
AP
Antonio Brown took to Twitter after meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday morning.

About an hour ago

After meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday morning, wide receiver Antonio Brown said it is “time to move on” from the organization.

Rooney arranged a meeting with Brown in Florida so he could get the wide receiver’s version of events that led to Brown skipping practices and meetings at the end of the season. Until Tuesday, Brown had refused to return phone calls from Rooney and others in the organization, including coach Mike Tomlin.

The meeting took place at the Palm Beach International Airport, according to Brown’s Instagram account.

Brown said it was a “great meeting” and that they “discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues.” Brown said the decision for him to “move on” was mutual.

Brown added that he will “always have the appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and Seelers organization.”

Brown also posted a photo of him and Rooney posing for a picture.

The Steelers are expected to trade Brown in a five-day window that begins March 13 when the new NFL season opens. If Brown is not traded by March 17, the Steelers must pay him a $2.5 million roster bonus.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers | Banner | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.