Antonio Brown tweets meeting with Art Rooney II, says ‘time to move on’

After meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday morning, wide receiver Antonio Brown said it is “time to move on” from the organization.

Rooney arranged a meeting with Brown in Florida so he could get the wide receiver’s version of events that led to Brown skipping practices and meetings at the end of the season. Until Tuesday, Brown had refused to return phone calls from Rooney and others in the organization, including coach Mike Tomlin.

The meeting took place at the Palm Beach International Airport, according to Brown’s Instagram account.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Brown said it was a “great meeting” and that they “discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues.” Brown said the decision for him to “move on” was mutual.

Brown added that he will “always have the appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and Seelers organization.”

Brown also posted a photo of him and Rooney posing for a picture.

The Steelers are expected to trade Brown in a five-day window that begins March 13 when the new NFL season opens. If Brown is not traded by March 17, the Steelers must pay him a $2.5 million roster bonus.

