Arizona coach Sean Miller testy when pressed about FBI probe | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Arizona coach Sean Miller testy when pressed about FBI probe

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:21 p.m
Arizona coach Sean Miller reacts to a foul call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against California on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

16 minutes ago

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona coach Sean Miller is still in no mood to talk about his program’s ties to an FBI probe into shady recruiting practices.

Miller, a former Pitt and Blackhawk standout, has repeatedly refused to comment on the investigation, and he got testy when asked Tuesday about a recent report by Yahoo Sports that he would be subpoenaed in an upcoming federal trial.

Pressed about it by a Phoenix television reporter, Miller answered: “No comment, you can drive back to Phoenix.”

Miller’s program became ensnared in the federal investigation when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested in 2017. Richardson, who played at Pitt-Johnstown, recently pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, but sports agent Christian Dawkins will stand trial this spring.

Yahoo Sports reported Miller and LSU coach Will Wade will be subpoenaed in the trial scheduled to start April 22.

