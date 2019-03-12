Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
As Jets start dishing out contracts, could Le’Veon Bell be next? | TribLIVE.com
As Jets start dishing out contracts, could Le’Veon Bell be next?

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:13 a.m
Steelers running back LeVeon Bell gets away from the Jets’ Sheldon Richardson in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at Heinz Field.

As the pain of the Antonio Brown saga fades, we wait to see where Le’Veon Bell may wind up. Everyone wants to see if his odyssey to free agency pays off the way that he thought it would.

Of course, Bell wants us to think that teams are falling all over themselves trying to sign him.

Defensive end Cam Heyward may have exposed that post for something else.

Conor Hughes of The Athletic says Bell should sign Tuesday.

Although the market may not be what Bell wanted.

New York is the team I’ve thought would be the most interested in Bell the whole time.

Why not, right? The Jets are signing everyone else. But can they make the cap number work given how much money they spent on linebackers C.J. Mosley and Anthony Barr?

On top of that, Jamison Crowder got a $28 million ($17 million guaranteed) contract to go to Gang Green.

What really has people buzzing about the Jets is that Bell apparently deleted that tweet he had previously sent, stating that $60 million wasn’t enough to sign with the Jets.

Maybe he has a different opinion now that a linebacker went there for $58 million.

I have maintained for months that it would be hard for the Jets to pass on an opportunity to land either (or both) Brown or Bell. How could they avoid it? The Giants have Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Junior. This was their chance to land at least one guy to match that pair.

But much like Steelers fans may be rooting against A.B. in Oakland, they may be rooting against Le’Veon’s money.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

