As Jets start dishing out contracts, could Le’Veon Bell be next?

As the pain of the Antonio Brown saga fades, we wait to see where Le’Veon Bell may wind up. Everyone wants to see if his odyssey to free agency pays off the way that he thought it would.

Of course, Bell wants us to think that teams are falling all over themselves trying to sign him.

Defensive end Cam Heyward may have exposed that post for something else.

And now I see why you were so torn 🤣 — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 12, 2019

Conor Hughes of The Athletic says Bell should sign Tuesday.

One other note on Le’Veon Bell: I’m hearing his decision will likely be made tomorrow. Obviously, things can change, but there’s no desire to drag this out and run risk of market drying up/losing negotiating power. Things get tricky when the second wave of RBs start signing — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 12, 2019

Although the market may not be what Bell wanted.

Credit Le’Veon Bell’s side for keeping his client’s intentions hidden, but those around league continue to tell me the #Jets are the favorite for to sign him without a clear No. 2. His market isn’t as robust as originally believed. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 12, 2019

New York is the team I’ve thought would be the most interested in Bell the whole time.

Why not, right? The Jets are signing everyone else. But can they make the cap number work given how much money they spent on linebackers C.J. Mosley and Anthony Barr?

Former Ravens LB CJ Mosley intends to sign a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Jets, as @RapSheet said. Jets land Anthony Barr and Mosley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

On top of that, Jamison Crowder got a $28 million ($17 million guaranteed) contract to go to Gang Green.

What really has people buzzing about the Jets is that Bell apparently deleted that tweet he had previously sent, stating that $60 million wasn’t enough to sign with the Jets.

Bell deleted the tweet he made a year ago where he said $60M wasn’t enough to run with the #Jets https://t.co/z2ne3kE6kY — Raj Chudgar (@RajPC1) March 12, 2019

Maybe he has a different opinion now that a linebacker went there for $58 million.

I have maintained for months that it would be hard for the Jets to pass on an opportunity to land either (or both) Brown or Bell. How could they avoid it? The Giants have Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Junior. This was their chance to land at least one guy to match that pair.

But much like Steelers fans may be rooting against A.B. in Oakland, they may be rooting against Le’Veon’s money.

