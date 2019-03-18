Belle Vernon’s Slagus powers Bucknell to Patriot League title, NCAA berth

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Tournament MVP Kaitlyn Slagus and her teammates are going to the Big Dance.

Slagus, a 6-foot-2 senior forward from Belle Vernon, scored a game-high 23 points to power the top-seeded Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 66-54 victory over No. 2 American in the Patriot League championship game Sunday in Lewisburg.

Bucknell (28-5) will learn its opening opponent Monday night during the NCAA selection show at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Congrats to our award winners, Kaitlyn Slagus (MVP), Kate Walker (All-Tournament) and Ellie Mack (All-Tournament). Also, special congrats to Kyi English. She didn't make All-Tournament Team but she may have been the MVP of the title game. She was AWESOME today! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/3n1eq2Uaza — Bucknell WBB (@Bucknell_WBB) March 17, 2019

The Bison will play in the tournament for the second time in three years. The five-player senior class, led by Slagus, has 102 wins for the program. That group scored the team’s first 23 points against American.

Slagus, who also made the all-tournament team, finished 9 of 14 from the field and also added seven rebounds and four blocks.

Kaitlyn Slagus beats the halftime buzzer to give @Bucknell_WBB the 27-24 lead at the break. pic.twitter.com/apDhfwJQtG — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 17, 2019

The Bison seniors were 56-6 at Sojka Pavilion in their careers, including a 15-1 record this season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .