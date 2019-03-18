Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Belle Vernon’s Slagus powers Bucknell to Patriot League title, NCAA berth | TribLIVE.com
District College

Belle Vernon’s Slagus powers Bucknell to Patriot League title, NCAA berth

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Monday, March 18, 2019 8:00 a.m
897256_web1_gtr-slagus-112818
Bucknell’s Kaitlyn Slagus, shown in this file photo, scored a career-high 30 points in a recent victory against Brown.

Tournament MVP Kaitlyn Slagus and her teammates are going to the Big Dance.

Slagus, a 6-foot-2 senior forward from Belle Vernon, scored a game-high 23 points to power the top-seeded Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 66-54 victory over No. 2 American in the Patriot League championship game Sunday in Lewisburg.

Bucknell (28-5) will learn its opening opponent Monday night during the NCAA selection show at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Bison will play in the tournament for the second time in three years. The five-player senior class, led by Slagus, has 102 wins for the program. That group scored the team’s first 23 points against American.

Slagus, who also made the all-tournament team, finished 9 of 14 from the field and also added seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Bison seniors were 56-6 at Sojka Pavilion in their careers, including a 15-1 record this season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
