Belle Vernon’s Slagus powers Bucknell to Patriot League title, NCAA berth
About an hour ago
Tournament MVP Kaitlyn Slagus and her teammates are going to the Big Dance.
Slagus, a 6-foot-2 senior forward from Belle Vernon, scored a game-high 23 points to power the top-seeded Bucknell women’s basketball team to a 66-54 victory over No. 2 American in the Patriot League championship game Sunday in Lewisburg.
Bucknell (28-5) will learn its opening opponent Monday night during the NCAA selection show at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Congrats to our award winners, Kaitlyn Slagus (MVP), Kate Walker (All-Tournament) and Ellie Mack (All-Tournament).
Also, special congrats to Kyi English. She didn't make All-Tournament Team but she may have been the MVP of the title game. She was AWESOME today! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/3n1eq2Uaza
— Bucknell WBB (@Bucknell_WBB) March 17, 2019
The Bison will play in the tournament for the second time in three years. The five-player senior class, led by Slagus, has 102 wins for the program. That group scored the team’s first 23 points against American.
Bring on the confetti! We're Patriot League champions! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/5XleAKK309
— Bucknell WBB (@Bucknell_WBB) March 17, 2019
Slagus, who also made the all-tournament team, finished 9 of 14 from the field and also added seven rebounds and four blocks.
Kaitlyn Slagus beats the halftime buzzer to give @Bucknell_WBB the 27-24 lead at the break. pic.twitter.com/apDhfwJQtG
— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 17, 2019
The Bison seniors were 56-6 at Sojka Pavilion in their careers, including a 15-1 record this season.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer.