Big 12 leader Kansas State pulls away from struggling West Virginia
WVU

Big 12 leader Kansas State pulls away from struggling West Virginia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 18, 2019 11:33 p.m
Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. drives while defended by West Virginia guard Chase Harler (14) during the first half Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va.

33 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Barry Brown scored 21 points and No. 23 Kansas State beat West Virginia, 65-51, on Monday night to remain atop the Big 12 standings.

A 14-0 run midway through the second half, led by a couple of 3-pointers by Xavier Sneed, gave the Wildcats (20-6, 10-3) their fifth straight conference road win.

After shooting poorly in the first half and only holding a two-point lead, Kansas State kept the Mountaineers (10-16, 2-10) at bay with 50 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes.

Sneed added 19 points for Kansas State, including five 3-pointers. Dean Wade, who was questionable going into the game, scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Lamont West led West Virginia with 16 points. Derek Culver picked up his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Knapper scored 10 points.

The Mountaineers outrebounded the Wildcats, 35-31.

