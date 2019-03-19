Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bisignani wins NCAA Elite 90 Award
Bisignani wins NCAA Elite 90 Award

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:12 p.m
Greensburg Central Catholic graduate Mikayla Bisignani is a swimmer at Johns Hopkins. (Johns Hopkins athletics)

Mikayla Bisignani has proven she can balance academics and athletics at the college level, throwing the discus and swimming in overlapping seasons at Johns Hopkins, all while maintaining a perfect grade-point average.

The Greensburg Central Catholic graduate was lauded for her efforts Tuesday night when she was announced as the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 award for the NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship.

A sophomore, Bisignani has a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a double-major in molecular and cellular biology and psychology.

Bisignani received the award during a banquet at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum Special Events Center.

The Elite 90 award “recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.” It is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be sophomores or above and have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

