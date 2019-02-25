Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL trade deadline tracker: Blue Jackets get G Keith Kinkaid; Jets load up with Kevin Hayes | TribLIVE.com
NHL

NHL trade deadline tracker: Blue Jackets get G Keith Kinkaid; Jets load up with Kevin Hayes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 25, 2019 9:38 a.m
The New Jersey Devils sent goaltender Keith Kinkaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 25, 2019.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils got the dealing started early on NHL trade deadline day.

Columbus acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says his team is strong in goal with Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo but that Kinkaid provides some depth.

This is the Blue Jackets’ third trade in the past four days after acquiring forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate deals with the Ottawa Senators. Kekalainen also may not be done making moves ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline Monday, though he said Sunday it would take a significant offer with short-term help to trade pending free agent winger Artemi Panarin.

The Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets acquired upcoming unrestricted free agent forward Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers for a 2019 first-round pick, a conditional pick and forward Brendan Lemieux, TSN reported. Hayes has 14 goals and 28 assists in 51 games.

The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night for two draft picks in a deal they hope adds scoring depth for a Stanley Cup push.

Nyquist scored a goal earlier in the day for Detroit in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. The teams then finalized the deal hours later after Nyquist waived his no-trade clause, with the Sharks sending a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder to the Red Wings.

Wingers Mark Stone of the Senators, Marcus Johansson of the Devils and Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers are also expected to be traded before the deadline.

Categories: Sports | NHL | The Buzz
