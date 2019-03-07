Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Blue Jackets sit top goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for crucial game against Penguins | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Blue Jackets sit top goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for crucial game against Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:52 p.m

About an hour ago

Facing one of the teams the Columbus Blue Jackets are battling with for a playoff spot in a tight Eastern Conference race in one of the biggest games of the year, John Tortorella is starting his backup goalie and telling his players to relax and have fun.

Joonas Korpisalo, not Sergei Bobrovsky, will start in net when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Bobrovsky is 0-2-3 with an .882 save percentage against the Penguins over the past two seasons, but Tortorella said that had nothing to do with his decision.

While that claim might seem dubious on the surface, Korpisalo is 0-2-0 with an .886 save percentage in his career against the Penguins.

If Tortorella were actually making his goaltending decision based on track record against the Penguins, he would have started newly acquired Keith Kinkaid, who is 6-1-1 with a .925 save percentage against them over the past two seasons.

“We feel (Bobrovsky has) played a lot of hockey,” Tortorella said. “This is a game we wanted to give to Korpy, try to give Bob a little bit of rest and kind of work on his game. Bob is a guy that needs some days sometimes to work on certain parts of his game that you can’t do when you’re playing as much as he has. This is a good day for it.”

The Blue Jackets are 2-3-0 since acquiring top center Matt Duchene, goal-scoring winger Ryan Dzingel, physical defenseman Adam McQuaid and Kinkaid at the trade deadline.

They’re two points behind the Penguins, Carolina and Montreal in the race for the final playoff spots in the conference.

“We’ve done a lot of talking and trying to figure out really what’s going on with our club. We’ve got to stop that. We’ve just got to go out and play,” Tortorella said. “I’m going to give them two points tonight. If it’s regular season game 30, I could give them seven or eight points that I think we need to improve on. I’m giving them two very simple points, then I’d just like to open the gate, just like a bunch of horses, letting them out, and go play. We’re not going to over-coach it. Go and play. Even maybe a little shinny hockey, like you’re on the pond playing.”

Tortorella said he thinks the team might be feeling the effects of heightened expectations after the trade-deadline haul.

“I do think it has something to do with, ‘Now you’re supposed to win,’” Tortorella said. “I feel for them. It’s a grind of a year. This is supposed to be the most fun part of the year, right now, in a race. I don’t want them to miss the boat there as far as trying to enjoy themselves.

“We’ve grinded. We’ve kicked them and shown them tape after tape and this and that and complained about their play, all the stuff you do as a coach during the regular season. Right now, this part of the year, we need to be together and try to have some fun with it. You don’t have fun with it now, it’s an awful year, it’s an awful sport, it’s an awful being to be if you’re not going to try to have some fun.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


848199_web1_848199-8c8fe42dc16047a4a6ed305a02bce483
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky spits water prior to the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Newark, N.J.
Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.