Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Blue Jays belt seven homers in beating Pirates in both split-squad games | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Blue Jays belt seven homers in beating Pirates in both split-squad games

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:04 p.m
855834_web1_GTR-Trevor-021119
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams went 7-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 1.07 WHIP during the second half of last season.

About an hour ago

The Toronto Blue Jays hit seven homers in beating the Pittsburgh Pirates in a pair of split-squad games on Friday.

In Bradenton, Trevor Williams made his spring debut and allowed two runs on five hits over three innings, striking out three and walking two in an 11-0 loss at LECOM Park.

Anthony Alford hit a pair of solo home runs off Williams, once in the second and again in the fourth. Williams left two runners on base for Matt Eckelman, who allowed a two-run shot by Bo Bichette, who went 3 for 5 with two runs scored.

Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney both had two-run homers in the fifth off Pirates top prospect Mitch Keller, who allowed four runs on four hits in two innings.

In Dunedin, Rookie Davis allowed four hits, four walks and four runs with no strikeouts in two innings in a 5-2 loss. Davis gave up three runs in the first inning, including a homer to Freddy Galvis in the second.

Toronto’s Brandon Drury homered off Michael Feliz in the third for a 5-0 lead. The Pirates got on the board with a seventh-inning home run by minor-league shortstop Oneil Cruz – their No. 4 prospect – and an RBI double by third baseman Dylan Busby in the eighth to make it 5-2.

Clay Holmes is scheduled to start against left-hander Martin Perez when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in Bradenton. Felipe Vazquez, Keone Kela, Richard Rodriguez and Tyler Lyons also are expected to pitch.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.