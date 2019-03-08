Blue Jays belt seven homers in beating Pirates in both split-squad games

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Toronto Blue Jays hit seven homers in beating the Pittsburgh Pirates in a pair of split-squad games on Friday.

In Bradenton, Trevor Williams made his spring debut and allowed two runs on five hits over three innings, striking out three and walking two in an 11-0 loss at LECOM Park.

Anthony Alford hit a pair of solo home runs off Williams, once in the second and again in the fourth. Williams left two runners on base for Matt Eckelman, who allowed a two-run shot by Bo Bichette, who went 3 for 5 with two runs scored.

Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney both had two-run homers in the fifth off Pirates top prospect Mitch Keller, who allowed four runs on four hits in two innings.

In Dunedin, Rookie Davis allowed four hits, four walks and four runs with no strikeouts in two innings in a 5-2 loss. Davis gave up three runs in the first inning, including a homer to Freddy Galvis in the second.

Toronto’s Brandon Drury homered off Michael Feliz in the third for a 5-0 lead. The Pirates got on the board with a seventh-inning home run by minor-league shortstop Oneil Cruz – their No. 4 prospect – and an RBI double by third baseman Dylan Busby in the eighth to make it 5-2.

Clay Holmes is scheduled to start against left-hander Martin Perez when the Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in Bradenton. Felipe Vazquez, Keone Kela, Richard Rodriguez and Tyler Lyons also are expected to pitch.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .