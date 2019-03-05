Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins/NHL

Breaking down what could be biggest week of Penguins season

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 6:56 a.m
834755_web1_AP_19039126471769
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, left, and Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen go for the puck during the first period Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla.

About an hour ago

It’s our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast with Brian Metzer of the Penguins Radio Network.

He joins me to talk about a crucial week for the Pens. It features four Eastern Conference games. The first of those contests is Tuesday against the Panthers. It’s definitely the least daunting task of the bunch on paper.

This tilt is followed by a home-and-home contest against the Blue Jackets. The first game is Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, followed by a trip to Columbus on Saturday.

Then the Penguins have to turn around and come back to Pittsburgh to host the Bruins on Sunday night.

LISTEN: Breaking down what could be the biggest week of the Penguins season

It’s a tricky schedule. And those games against Columbus will prove to be enormous in the Metropolitan Division standings. Luckily for Mike Sullivan and company, it appears that the Penguins will be catching the Blue Jackets at a good time.

That club hasn’t gelled after all of their trade-deadline acquisitions, having lost three of four since then. That includes a loss to the Penguins.

We also kick around what should be done with Jared McCann. Should he stay on Sidney Crosby’s wing or become a third-line center for Phil Kessel?

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

