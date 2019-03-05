Breaking down what could be biggest week of Penguins season

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It’s our weekly Sided.co hockey podcast with Brian Metzer of the Penguins Radio Network.

He joins me to talk about a crucial week for the Pens. It features four Eastern Conference games. The first of those contests is Tuesday against the Panthers. It’s definitely the least daunting task of the bunch on paper.

This tilt is followed by a home-and-home contest against the Blue Jackets. The first game is Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, followed by a trip to Columbus on Saturday.

Then the Penguins have to turn around and come back to Pittsburgh to host the Bruins on Sunday night.

It’s a tricky schedule. And those games against Columbus will prove to be enormous in the Metropolitan Division standings. Luckily for Mike Sullivan and company, it appears that the Penguins will be catching the Blue Jackets at a good time.

That club hasn’t gelled after all of their trade-deadline acquisitions, having lost three of four since then. That includes a loss to the Penguins.

We also kick around what should be done with Jared McCann. Should he stay on Sidney Crosby’s wing or become a third-line center for Phil Kessel?

