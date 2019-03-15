Brentwood resident Daly to be part of basketball trip to Spain

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

With the Carlow women’s basketball season completed, Seton LaSalle graduate Delaney Daly has her sights on her summer schedule.

Daly, a 5-foot-7 junior and NAIA All-American guard for the Celtics, averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals this season. Her focus now is on her impending trip to Europe.

Delaney, who recently turned 21, and Carlow teammate Emma Stille from Columbus, Ohio, were selected to be NAIA representatives in a once-in-a-lifetime cross-culture competition experience with one of Europe’s top professional leagues.

The 11-day tour will run June 3-13 and will include four games against Spanish club leagues in Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona.

“It is a great honor to be selected to represent the NAIA in the Europe and Spanish club leagues this summer,” Daly said. “I have worked tremendously hard for an opportunity like this to present itself. Aside from playing basketball, I get the opportunity to do tourism things in the cities of Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona. I will also be doing community service while I am there.”

Stille, a 6-1 junior forward from Westerville Central (Ohio), was the Celtics’ leading scorer and rebounder in 2018-19.

Daly and Stille were invited by Beyond Sports Division II All Star to play in Spain. Selection criteria included statistical leaders, all-conference recognition and coaches recommendations.

Daly, a criminal justice major and dean’s list student, is a 2016 Seton LaSalle graduate and a Brentwood resident. She was chosen by the Celtics players to be a team captain this past season.

Carlow dropped an 83-61 decision Feb. 16 to Indiana University East to end the regular season with a 9-21 overall record and a 4-13 mark in the Rivers States Conference. Daly netted 17 points, including five 3s, against IU East.

On Feb. 10, she scored a season-high 20 points, again with five 3s, against Rio Grande. She also had four steals. Two days later, Daly grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds against Ohio Christian.

“It has been much better than past seasons here at Carlow, both individually and as a team,” Daly said. “This has been my favorite year so far.”

Daly was the second-leading scorer at Carlow this season, was one of the top 3-point shooters in the NAIA and led her team in 3-point field goals. A first-year starter, she is a three-year letter winner.

One of the biggest influences in her basketball career has been her grandfather, Louis Fameli.

“My grandfather is the one who got me into basketball when I was a kid,” Daly said. “He would take me out on his street and teach me how to shoot and would take me to the park. He also put me in every basketball camp and clinic in the area. He is the reason I am the player I am today.”

A sidebar to Daly’s athletic career is her affinity for tattoos. Both of her biceps are covered.

“The two on my outer arm — an elephant and roses — are just for looks,” Daly said. “The one on my inner right arm is a matching one with my mom (Kimberly) that I got on my 16th birthday. It is one of the album covers of the band Sugarland. My mom and I listened to them when I was a kid.”

Daly’s younger sister, Maura, is a freshman guard on the Brentwood girls basketball team, which won its first section title in 25 years this season.

Maura’s twin sister, Dalton, also is a freshman in the Spartans’ junior varsity program.

“I have been able to follow Brentwood girls basketball,” Delaney said. “I went to any game that I could, when I didn’t have practice or a game.”

There also is another set of twins who play basketball in the Daly household, Mallory and O’Malley, both seventh-graders at Brentwood Middle School.

Daly has established a GoFundMe account for her trip to Spain at gf.me/u/rd4nw3.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.