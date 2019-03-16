Bryan Rust, Kris Letang remain out as Penguins take on Blues

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expecting Bryan Rust and Kris Letang to return from injury in short order, but they won’t be in the lineup Saturday afternoon.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust and Letang will remain out as the Penguins play host to the St. Louis Blues.

Letang has been out since Feb. 23 with an upper-body injury. Letang has been out since Feb. 26 with a lower-body injury. Both were full participants in practice Friday afternoon.

In goal, meanwhile, vacation’s over for Matt Murray, who will start against the Blues.

After starting the team’s previous nine games, Murray got the night off as Casey DeSmith led the Penguins to a 5-0 victory in Buffalo on Thursday night.

Murray went 6-1-2 with a .930 save percentage during his run of consecutive starts.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .