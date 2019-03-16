Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bryan Rust, Kris Letang remain out as Penguins take on Blues | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Bryan Rust, Kris Letang remain out as Penguins take on Blues

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:32 a.m
892847_web1_AP_19013686284247
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) in actions during an NHL hockey game between Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday, Jan 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 5-2.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expecting Bryan Rust and Kris Letang to return from injury in short order, but they won’t be in the lineup Saturday afternoon.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust and Letang will remain out as the Penguins play host to the St. Louis Blues.

Letang has been out since Feb. 23 with an upper-body injury. Letang has been out since Feb. 26 with a lower-body injury. Both were full participants in practice Friday afternoon.

In goal, meanwhile, vacation’s over for Matt Murray, who will start against the Blues.

After starting the team’s previous nine games, Murray got the night off as Casey DeSmith led the Penguins to a 5-0 victory in Buffalo on Thursday night.

Murray went 6-1-2 with a .930 save percentage during his run of consecutive starts.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

