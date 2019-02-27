Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Businesses cover funeral costs for man killed in Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim crash | TribLIVE.com
Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:25 a.m
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim bows his head during a moment of silence for Jorge Jimenez, the 51-year-old man who was killed on a local highway when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Boeheim prior to the game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 23, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The funeral for a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim is being held at no cost to the family.

Manager Jan Maloff of A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Homes says businesses have donated the funeral, cremation and flowers for 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez.

Services will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Syracuse and be open to the public.

Police say Boeheim struck Jimenez with his car Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Jimenez was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Another man suffered minor injuries.

Boeheim previously said he and his wife, Juli, “extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family.”

