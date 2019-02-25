Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Cal (Pa.) unveils new logo | TribLIVE.com
District College

Cal (Pa.) unveils new logo

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, February 25, 2019 5:54 p.m
800365_web1_ptr-CalUlogo-022619

About an hour ago

Cal (Pa.) recently unveiled a new logo for its athletic teams.

The new logo is part of a multi-phase rebranding to capture the spirit of the university and give it a fresh, new look.

It will tell of story about the past and what the university is today.

“We invited our entire university family to get involved in the process, and the logo’s capture the spirit of Cal U — proud and resilient, dedicated and caring,” University President Geraldine M. Jones said in a release. “Our university logos reflect our past, but they have a bold, contemporary look that will tell the story of who we are today and who we will be well into the future.”

The school’s nickname – Vulcans — dates back to 1932 when the student newspaper sponsored a contest to select a name.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.