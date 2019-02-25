Cal (Pa.) unveils new logo

Cal (Pa.) recently unveiled a new logo for its athletic teams.

The new logo is part of a multi-phase rebranding to capture the spirit of the university and give it a fresh, new look.

It will tell of story about the past and what the university is today.

“We invited our entire university family to get involved in the process, and the logo’s capture the spirit of Cal U — proud and resilient, dedicated and caring,” University President Geraldine M. Jones said in a release. “Our university logos reflect our past, but they have a bold, contemporary look that will tell the story of who we are today and who we will be well into the future.”

The school’s nickname – Vulcans — dates back to 1932 when the student newspaper sponsored a contest to select a name.

