Campus clippings: Freeport grad Kelley named PAC Pitcher of the Week

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference honored Jess Kelley for her pitching Monday, but she also did plenty of damage at the plate.

Kelley, a senior at Thiel and Freeport graduate, was named PAC Pitcher of the Week after earning the victory in Saturday’s season-opening 11-6 win over Elizabethtown. She allowed six runs in six innings, striking out three. She also pitched three innings of relief in a 14-0 loss to No. 24 Moravian, giving up two earned runs.

In addition to getting the win in the circle, Kelley went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Senior Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) also shone at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the victory over Elizabethtown.

Chaminade

Junior Maureen Hutchinson (Deer Lakes) went 1 for 2 with her first RBI of the season in a 5-1 victory over Notre Dame de Namur. Hutchinson is batting .273 this season in 13 games.

Gannon

Junior Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) provided the Golden Knights’ lone run in a 6-1 loss to Mercy College on Monday with a solo home run, her first of the season. Tanilli went 4 for 11 with a home run, three RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Gannon’s first four games. Junior Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) hit a two-run double in an 8-3 win over Trevecca Nazarene on Monday.

Baseball

Baldwin Wallace

Senior Asa Adams (Knoch) hit a pair of run-scoring singles in an 8-7 win over Misericordia. Through four games, the catcher was batting .556 with one double, one triple and a team-high five RBIs.

Seton Hill

Junior Patrick Monteverde (Fox Chapel) set a new career high with 10 strikeouts in a 6-5 victory over Ashland in Kissimmee, Fla. Monteverde got a no-decision, pitching six innings and giving up one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts. The lefthander’s previous career high was nine. Redshirt senior Nick Stotler (Plum) went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the win.

Virginia Wesleyan

Junior Jacob Pilarski (Fox Chapel) took a tough-luck loss in a 4-2 defeat against Rochester (N.Y.), allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings of work, striking out five. He also got the save in a 7-4 win over Mary Washington, pitching three scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. Sophomore Zach Lubick (Deer Lakes) earned the save in a 2-1 win over Rochester, pitching two scoreless innings.

Women’s basketball

Carlow

Freshman Megan Ost (Apollo-Ridge) closed the regular season strong, scoring in double figures in six of the Celtics’ final seven games. She also had three double-doubles in that span. Ost scored a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds against Ohio Christian in the penultimate game and nearly matched that with 19 points and 16 rebounds against Indiana University East in the finale. Ost averaged 7.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a freshman.

IUP

Junior Natalie Myers (Burrell) scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help the Crimson Hawks clinch the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West title with an 88-60 win at Edinboro.

Mercyhurst

Sophomore Eliza Oswalt scored 16 points and added six rebounds, but the Lakers fell 76-54 to Edinboro in their season finale. Oswalt finished the season averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Courtney Zezza scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 77-51 loss to Sacred Heart. She also had six points and five rebounds in an 86-84 win over St. Francis Brooklyn.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Maria Lawhorne (Plum) had five points and six rebounds in the Presidents’ season-ending 52-42 loss to New York University in the quarterfinals of the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament. Lawhorne had 13 points and nine rebounds in an 89-59 win over Penn State Altoona in the ECAC first round.

Swimming

Houston

Junior Peyton Kondis (Plum/Oakland Catholic) helped the Cougars win their third consecutive team title at the American Athletic Conference championships over the weekend. Kondis finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 59.84 seconds, just three-hundreths of a second behind the winner, second in the 200 breaststroke in 2:10.64 and third in the 200 individual medley in 1:59.50. She also helped both the 200 medley relay (1:37.47) and 400 medley (3:34.65) finish atop the podium and set program-record times.

Track and field

Akron

Redshirt sophomore Jace Roundtree (Kiski Area) placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdles at last month’s Mid-American Conference championships, finishing in 8.28 seconds. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Hochbein (Freeport) competed in the heptathlon, placing sixth with 4,841 points.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .