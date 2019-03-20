Campus clippings: Frelick making impact at Boston College

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Sal Frelick did not play high school baseball in Westmoreland County, but the fast-rising star at Boston College has plenty of fans watching his progress from afar.

Frelick, a freshman outfielder, still has family and friends in the Greensburg area, and he continues to impress.

Frelick, who was named the top prospect in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League in 2018, is leading the Eagles (10-8, 2-4) with a .397 batting average (29 for 73) and has nine extra-base hits, including three home runs, 18 RBIs and 14 runs.

He homered against Kentucky and No.8 Lousville.

A two-sport standout, Frelick is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts. The former quarterback accounted for 52 touchdowns as a senior at Lexington High School in 2017.

He comes from an uber-athletic family.

Frelick’s father, Jeff, went to Pitt to play football before he was sidelined by an injury. Jeff is a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate.

Sal’s grandfather, Henry, played quarterback at Greensburg Salem.

Baseball

IUP: Freshman Nick DiAndreth (Hempfield) has started seven games for the Crimson Hawks (6-7). He is batting .350 with seven runs scored and three RBIs.

Saint Vincent: In his first six games, junior Ramon Milke (Norwin) was hitting .529 (9 for 17) with 11 total bases and nine RBIs for the Bearcats (7-2).

Waynesburg: Freshman pitcher Joe Sabolek (Belle Vernon) earned his first win at the college level, giving up one earned run and striking out four in a 15-6 win over Emerson.

Softball

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats (7-3) swept a doubleheader from cross-town rival Pitt-Greensburg (3-9) by scores of 4-2 and 11-1 (5 innings). Freshman Kelsey Tobin (Hempfield) went 5 for 7 with a triple and four RBIs, sophomore Lauren Miller had four hits and three RBIs, and sophomore Alona Sleith (Yough) had four hits and three runs for the Bearcats.

Sophomore Johnna Karas (Norwin) had a triple and three RBIs in Game 2. For UPG, sophomore Tayjah White had a double and triple in the first game.

Seton Hill: Sophomore Skyla Greco pitched a no-hitter to lead the Griffins (13-7) past Wheeling Jesuit, 3-1. After allowing an unearned run in the first inning, Seton Hill cruised as Greco struck out six for her sixth win of the season.

Junior Chrstiana Skrabak (Norwin) had two hits and a two-run double in the win.

Women’s volleyball

Seton Hill: The title-winning Griffins will be honored as the Women’s Sports Team of the Year at the YWCA of Westmoreland County’s annual awards dinner April 15 at the Ramada Inn, Greensburg. Seton Hill won eight of their final nine matches to win the PSAC Southwest title. They defeated Clarion and Shippensburg in the playoffs before getting past Gannon in the championship.

Fresh off their first conference title, the Griffins topped Cal (Pa.) and Ganon in the Atlantic Regional to reach the semifinals before finishing 26-9.

Sophomore Viktoria Farian was named an AVCA and D2CCA All-American as an honorable mention in addition to all-region and PSAC Athlete of the Year honors.

Griffins coach Rick Hall was named AVCA Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year and redshirt junior Leah Bisignani was an AVCA All-Region selection.

Women’s track & field

Louisville: Junior Gianna Gaul (Belle Vernon) won the discus at the Houston Spring Break Invitational with a toss of 152 feet, 6 inches. Gaul, a former WPIAL champion in the event, topped her previous best throw by nearly 12 feet.

Navy: Sophomore Sam Orie (Hempfield) was named the Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week after posting three top-3 finishes at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet. She finished second in the shot put with the second-best throw in Navy history: 47 feet, 8.5 inches. She added another second, in the hammer throw, at 157 feet, and took sixth place in the discus at 133-9.

Saint Vincent: Freshman Sydney Green (Latrobe) won the 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 10.09 seconds at the Muskie Duals. Freshman Laura Aston (Hempfield) also picked up a victory, in the 5,000 meters, in 19:53.13. Junior Jessica Brinker won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 12:31.56.

Men’s track & field

Saint Vincent: Junior Will Greene won the 5,000-meter run at the season-opening Muskie Duals at Muskingum. He won in 15 minutes, 49.44 seconds.

Men’s tennis

Saint Vincent: Freshman Josh Boland was named PAC Rookie of the Week. He went 2-0 in an 8-1 win over Norwich, picking up wins at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Women’s swimming

Johns Hopkins: Sophomore Mikayla Bisignani (Greensburg Central Catholic) was the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 award for the NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship. She carries a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a double-major in molecular and cellular biology and psychology.

The Elite 90 award “recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .