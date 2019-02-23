Campus clippings: Norwin grad Patterson earns AMCC honors

This is what total domination in a swimming pool looks like. Senior Mark Patterson was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Year for the second straight time. But that was a mere formality.

What he did to earn the award is the impressive part.

The Norwin graduate won a fourth consecutive title in the 200-yard backstroke at the AMCC Championships in Erie. His NCAA ‘B” cut time of 1 minute, 49.74 seconds set a conference meet and pool record.

But that was only a drop in the bucket compared to his full body of work this weekend as he won three individual events and four relays.

He broke four records on the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay — team, pool, meet and open — with a time of 46.28 seconds. Patterson also won his third straight title in the 500 freestyle (4:38.92), won the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.08, and contributed to victories in the 200, 500 and 800 free relays, and 400 medley relay. Patterson also set four records leading off the 200 free with a time of 1:41.60. The 800 relay broke pool, open and meet marks. In addition, Patterson helped the Behrend men capture their 13th consecutive team title. Patterson also picked up AMCC Swimmer of the Week honors.

Men’s swimming

Allegheny: Freshman Riley Rizzer (Franklin Regional) finished eighth in the three-meter dive with a score of 283.20 at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships in Granville, Ohio.

Saint Vincent: Senior Jacob Davis set a school, pool and conference record in the 100-yard freestyle with a winning time of 44.16 seconds at the PAC Championships. It is a NCAA provisional qualifying time.

He also set pool and conference records in the 200 free (1:39.60) and also defended his title in that event — and also in the 50 free (20.64).

Sophomore Zach Baum (Derry), meantime, won the 100 butterfly in 49 seconds, a pool and PAC record.

Women’s swimming

Grove City: Junior Danielle Ledyard (Hempfield) swam a leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay at the PAC Championships. The foursome finished in 1:47.53. Ledyard also finished third in the 100 butterfly.

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats took third place at the PAC Championships with first-place performances by the 200-yard freestyle relay of Maddie Bartrug, Samantha Mears, Claire Kenna and Ciara Lewis; Bartug in the 500 and 200 freestyles; Marion D’Aurora in the 1,650 freestyle; and the 400 free relay of Bartrug, Mears, Kenna and Lewis.

Westminster: Junior Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) won the 100- and 200-yard backstroke titles at the PAC Championships. Her times were 1:07.16 and 2:26.35, respectively.

Bowling

Westmoreland County C.C.: The Wolfpack men won the WPCC Championship for the fourth straight year, tallying a score of 8,435 in the finals at Main Bowling Center in Greensburg.

Noah Svidron and Trevor Nelson combined for 1,201 in doubles to finish second, while Josh Gelet was runner-up in singles (629).

Nelson bowled a 266 on the way to a 626 total, the highest finish for a WCCC player in the team competition.

The Wolfpack’s John Rahl was named WPCC Coach of the Year.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .