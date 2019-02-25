Campus clippings: Valley graduate Walters defends PSAC 200-meter dash indoor title

Ameriah Walters’ run of conference championships continued.

The Seton Hill senior, a Valley graduate, defended her 200-meter dash championship at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference indoor championships, clocking a time of 25.18 seconds.

Walters’ most recent conference championship gave her a combined five between indoor and outdoor. She won the outdoor 200 each of her first three seasons.

In addition to the individual win, Walters helped Seton Hill’s 1,600 relay and distance medley relay teams finish second.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Jack Ryan (Burrell) ran to a fourth-place finish in the 60-meter dash at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships, clocking in at 7.17 seconds. Freshman Naomi Hanna (Burrell) placed sixth in the shot put and eighth in the weight throw. Freshmen Taylor Johnson and Faith Remich (Burrell) made up half of W&J’s distance medley relay, which took fourth.

Waynesburg: Junior Ryan VanTine (Valley) placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 12.99 meters at the PAC Indoor Championships.

Baseball

Cal (Pa.): Freshman Jake McCaskey (Deer Lakes) blasted a pair of home runs in the Vulcans’ first four games, hitting a three-run homer in a 9-8 win over Walsh on Friday and another in a 7-3 win over Walsh on Saturday. McCaskey was hitting .308 with two homers and six RBIs.

Pitt-Bradford: Freshman Jake McNabb (Valley) went deep in his first collegiate at-bat, hitting a three-run homer in the first inning of an 8-1 win over Wells.

Seton Hill: Redshirt senior Nick Stotler, a Lock Haven transfer, got off to a red-hot start in the Griffins’ first three games. The outfielder hit .538 (7 for 13) with two doubles, one homer, six RBIs and six runs scored as Seton Hill won two of three games against Winston-Salem State.

Men’s basketball

Chatham: Freshman Shawn Erceg (Highlands) scored four points in Chatham’s 64-61 win over Westminster in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship game, helping the Cougars earn their first title.

Saint Vincent: Senior Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) had a perfect night from the field in the Bearcats’ 80-58 win over Thiel in the PAC quarterfinals. Simmons scored 19 points, going 8 for 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range. St. Vincent lost to Chatham in the semifinals.

Women’s basketball

Allegheny: Junior Zoe Soilis (Freeport) scored 10 points in Allegheny’s 70-48 loss to DePauw in the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Maria Lawhorne (Plum) scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds in W&J’s 70-48 loss to St. Vincent in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship game. She scored 21 points in the Presidents’ 54-43 semifinal win over Grove City.

Swimming

Chatham: Sophomore Mallory Marzolf (Deer Lakes) was named to the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference first team after claiming first-place in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley at the conference championships, defending her titles in each one. Her twin older sisters, Iris and Jade Marzolf, both landed on the All-PAC second team. Iris Marzolf finished fifth in the 50 freestyle and 100 and 200 breaststroke, while Jade Marzolf took fourth in the 200 butterfly and sixth in the 500 free and 100 fly.

Kentucky: Sophomore Bailey Bonnett (Highlands) collected a pair of bronze medals at the SEC championships. Bonnett placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 7.19 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second off her school record. She also helped the 400 medley relay finish third.

Westminster: Junior Abby Jones (Knoch) earned a spot on the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference second team. Jones finished second at the conference championships in both the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, plus the 200 individual medley.

Men’s volleyball

George Mason: Redshirt sophomore Jack Reese (Fox Chapel) had a dominant performance in a 3-0 win over Penn State, finishing with nine kills on a .615 hitting percentage. Reese ranks second on the Patriots in hitting percentage on the season (.410) and fourth in kills (71).

Rivier: Senior Khaynen Yocca (Plum) had seven kills on eight attacks, for a hitting percentage of .875, in a 3-0 win over John Jay. Yocca has 63 kills and a .361 hitting percentage on the season.

Wrestling

Bucknell: Freshman Noah Levett (Kiski Area) earned his first career victory in a dual match in the Bison’s 35-7 win at Bloomsburg. Wrestling at 141 pounds, Levett got a 15-1 major decision over Lewis Williams.

Pitt-Johnstown: Senior Corey Falleroni (Burrell) qualified for the NCAA Division II championships for the second time after placing second at 157 pounds at the NCAA Super Regional. Falleroni advanced to the finals with a pin and a decision before dropping a tight bout against Gannon’s George McGuire by an 8-6 score.

Seton Hill: Junior Damon Greenwald (Burrell) qualified for the NCAA Division II championships after he placed third at 174 pounds at the NCAA Super Regional at Mercyhurst. Battling Pitt-Johnstown’s Steve Edwards, a former Burrell teammate, in the third-place match that decided who would qualify for NCAAs, Greenwald scored a 4-3 decision.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .